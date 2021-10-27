Loïc on the verge of tears during the elimination of Alexandra… he thinks about the departure of his friend Bertrand-Kamal

Loïc, adventurer of Koh-Lanta: the legend, had a lot of trouble accepting the departure of his teammate Alexandra, this Tuesday, October 26, 2021 … Very moved, he even compared this elimination to what he had experienced with his friend Bertrand-Kamal in Koh-Lanta: the 4 lands.
A very difficult failure to envision for Loïc. This Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the competition was still very tough for the adventurers of Koh-Lanta: the legend. The different candidates, now reunited, had to compete in an individual immunity test consisting in recovering rings placed at a good distance using a fishing rod of their own manufacture. But the stakes were huge because the last participant of the challenge was immediately eliminated. As she battled against Christelle to reach her last ring, Alexandra was not up to the task and therefore saw his adventure come to a halt at the end of the race: “It’s very difficult to say that my adventure ends on this ordeal. It’s very hard, I was not performing, so I’m just blaming myself“she said before she left.
“I clearly feel like she’s abandoning me“
For Loïc, who had forged links with Alexandra during their edition of 4 lands, broadcast in the second half of 2020, the shock was almost as hard to take as for the candidate herself, yet already very affected: “It makes me drunk Denis, I hate these direct elimination bugs“, he launched to the host, before a visible sadness appears on his face:”Each time there is my partner who goes on something like this …“And Denis Brogniart to question:”You think back to the defeat of Bertrand-Kamal?“, also forced to leave after a knockout event. And the presenter was right:”Yes, exactly, then there is Alexandra. I clearly have the impression that she abandons me even if it is not on purpose, we have no choice anyway, that’s how it is“, replied Loïc, his eyes clouded with tears.
An unwavering friendship
The faithful of Koh-Lanta will remember that, always during The 4 lands, Loïc befriended Bertrand-Kamal, emblematic adventurer of the 21st season. Shortly after the shootings, the young man, in his thirties, died of pancreatic cancer. Since the beginning of this edition All-Stars, Loïc never fails to pay tribute to his former accomplice. From the second episode, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, when he had brilliantly won an immunity test, the adventurer had sent a kiss to the sky. A gesture obviously intended for his friend Bertrand-Kamal.