Lorraine. Stellantis will make the Trémery-Metz cluster a leader in France in electric motors

“Stellantis is negotiating the biggest turn since the internal combustion engine” Like the entire automotive sector, the new global group which includes fourteen brands, from PSA to Opel via Fiat and General Motors, and numerous factories in the Grand Est region, is At a crossroad. “Yesterday leader in the production of heat engines, the Trémery-Metz cluster will tomorrow be a leader in France in electrified powertrains by having an annual capacity of 1.1 million electric motors from 2024 thanks to two new projects implemented. works via the JV Emotors and 600,000 electrified gearboxes produced via the JV e-Transmissions ”.





The Stellantis group, which aims “to be the market leader in low-emission vehicles (LEV)”, underlines that “these transformations are driven by a co-construction with the trade unions of the company and a permanent dialogue with local authorities “.

In Europe, Stellantis’ LEV mix for passenger cars should grow rapidly to reach 70% of sales by 2030. This responds in particular to the acceleration of French and European standards and regulations.