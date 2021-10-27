lost, a hiker did not answer rescuers’ calls because the number was unknown

Lost all night, the man was finally able to return to his vehicle in good health after several hours adrift in the mountains.

Answer your phone. That’s, in essence, the moral of this story that unfolded last week in Colorado, on the slopes of Mount Elbert, the highest point in the Rocky Mountains and renowned for its hiking trails.

As reported by CNN, the Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR), in charge of the security of the premises, received an alert on October 18. Relatives of a hiker who left at 9 a.m. informed that he was still not back by 8 p.m. as night fell.

Very quickly, the rescuers try to reach the walker by phone, calls that go unanswered. Faced with the situation, five LCSAR members set out for an area where hikers frequently get lost, but are forced to give up the search around three in the morning. Three other rescuers resume their investigations in another area, a few hours later.





The healthy hiker

Finally, it was around 9:30 am that the rescuers were informed by his relatives that the hiker returned to his starting point alone, without suspecting that he was wanted by the LCSAR. Well and truly lost, the latter received calls from rescuers, but refused to answer them because it was an unknown number.

During the night, the man, whose identity is not revealed, harnessed himself for several hours to search for the main path from which he had deviated, before going to his starting point and find his vehicle.

If the story ends well, rescuers, in a post posted on Facebook, alert. “If you are late on your route and start receiving repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone, an LCSAR team may be trying to confirm that you are safe!”, Maybe we read.