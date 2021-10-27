Lost Ark – Western version of Lost Ark clarifies its business model

In South Korea, the first version of Lost ark had been slapped on the fingers by local gamers because of its somewhat intrusive business model – before it was revamped a bit in a 2.0 version of the MMORPG. What about the western version of Lost Ark that we expect in the coming months on the servers ofAmazon Game Studios ? We know the Western players finicky on the subject and the operator provides some details.

We know, Lost Ark adopts a free-to-play model allowing you to discover the basic version of the MMORPG for free. To finance itself, the game nevertheless integrates two object shops – one permanent and the other, Mari’s secret store, the content of which is only temporary and regularly renewed. Amazon Games specifies that we will only find cosmetic or comfort items in these shops – including pets that automatically collect items or items that facilitate inventory management, for example. And to avoid any risk of imbalance, the operator specifies that in the West, an epic familiar will be accessible for free via a quest at the start of the game and the abilities of the familiars will be permanent (in Korea, they are for a limited period, requiring you to pay regularly to continue to enjoy it). Likewise, the temporary items in Mari’s Secret Shop will be available for a longer period of time than in Korea, so that Western players have time to better understand their purchases.

Another modification, the western version of Lost Ark changes the content of the“premium crystalline aura” offer (which allows in particular to progress faster in the South Korean version). In the West, boosts travel speed or boosts xp are removed from the premium offer.





But how to acquire the objects of the shops? Lost Ark integrates four distinct currencies : Gold and Silver for the day-to-day operation of the in-game economy and Crystals for purchasing items, plus Royal Crystals which can be purchased with real money.

Most of these currencies are earned by playing through quests or special events (silver, gold, and crystals), and the one that cannot be earned in-game can be purchased from other players for gold, in a market subject to the laws of supply and demand.

A rather classic mechanism in many free-to-play games and which makes Amazon Game Studios say “that all objects will be available in exchange for currencies that can be won in the game”, directly or indirectly (the only exception – classic there again – being the founders packs and services like a name change). If the statement is often correct, we know the limit: what about the time that will be necessary to obtain gold or crystals in play (New World, Amazon’s other MMO, for example, is rather stingy in terms of gold distribution)? More broadly, does the gameplay allow a healthy functioning of the economy or is it intentionally frustrating to push players to buy Royal Crystals?

We will judge by piece when the time comes, but the closed beta which will be held from November 4 to 11 should provide an early answer: all testers will receive 40,000 royal crystals to test the operation of the store without having to pay a penny and the tests will begin to understand how players will appropriate the economy of Lost Ark.