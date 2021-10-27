Lost, this hiker ignored the emergency services and their unknown number

Mny-Jhee / iStock / Getty Images Plus In Colorado, a hiker got lost and never responded to help seeking him because he did not recognize the number trying to reach him (illustrative photo taken in Ukraine).

On October 18, the emergency services were therefore contacted after a walker still has not given any sign of life more than twelve hours after leaving, much longer than the time needed to complete the loop he had to. to borrow.

The story is told on Facebook by LCSAR, the emergency services of the county where Mount Elbert is located, the objective of the famous hiker’s trip, and is reported by our American colleagues at CNN.

UNITED STATES – If you get lost while hiking in the mountains, it’s best to pick up your phone when it rings. Here is the lesson to be learned from the misadventure of a hiker whose identity remains for the moment kept secret, who had gone for a walk in Colorado, in the United States.

Several rescue teams were then deployed to search particularly difficult areas, some spending part of the night in search of the missing person. In failure, the emergency services also tried to reach him on his cell phone, but again without success. Then at 9:30 am, more than 24 hours after the hiker left, they learned that he was back in the establishment where he was staying.

“An interesting point in all of this is that the person ignored many phone calls from us because he did not recognize the number,” laments LCSAR on Facebook. “If you realize that you have walked way too far off the planned route and start to receive numerous phone calls from an unknown number, please pick up the phone. It could be a rescue team that just wants to make sure everything is okay … ”

Once the incident was resolved, the emergency services finally understood what had happened. Lost, the walker found himself wandering in the night to try to find his path. After having recovered a marked path, he had spent long hours from point of departure to point of departure for various walks until he found his own and therefore his vehicle. And remember that when hiking, it is not enough to focus on retracing your own steps in the snow: the wind can erase them and leave you alone in the middle of nature. Not necessarily with the telephone network in addition …

See also on the HuffPost: These “incredible hikers” are hikers like any other