Lucas Hernandez will not go to prison, his appeal accepted by the Spanish justice

Lucas Hernandez will not go through the prison box. The French international from Bayern Munich, was sentenced in Spain in 2019 to six months in prison for non-compliance with a deportation order pronounced in 2017 after domestic violence. Wednesday, October 27, the Spanish justice accepted his appeal.

“We consider that the appeal must be accepted and that the execution of the sentence of deprivation of liberty imposed on Lucas François Bernard Hernandez must be suspended”, indicated the higher court of justice of Madrid, on the eve of the deadline set by the justice for the voluntary entry into prison of the player.

This suspension of sentence remains, on the other hand, conditioned on the fact that the player, who will have to pay a fine of 96,000 euros, “do not commit a new offense” for a period of four years, the court said.

This is the end of a long judicial soap opera for Lucas Hernandez. His first conviction in this case dates back to February 2017. The one who was not yet world champion with the Blues and his companion Amelia Lorente had come to blows, exchanging blows and scratches in front of their home at dawn Madrid. The defender was then sentenced, like his partner, to 31 days of community service and a deportation order and ban on contact for six months.

A measure of removal that the player had not respected since, barely four months later, the couple were arrested at Madrid airport, returning from their honeymoon. Placed in police custody for a few hours, the footballer, who was then playing at Atlético de Madrid, was finally sentenced to six months in prison in 2019.





A decision that Lucas Hernandez had appealed. But this fall, justice initially refused to adjust his sentence, stressing that the footballer was a “recidivist” due to his 2017 conviction for “injuries in the context of domestic violence”, of that of 2019 for non-compliance with the expulsion measure, but also of a “other conviction” for “domestic violence”, pronounced by a court of Mostoles, a city on the outskirts of Madrid.

His incarceration had then become a credible outcome. Last Monday, he went to Madrid on his own at the summons relating to his order of imprisonment. The Bavarian club had then given him its support. The appeal, finally accepted on Tuesday, allows the player to return to Germany to compete in the championship without going through prison.