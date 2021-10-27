Lyon: Bosz and Kadewere ddouans … Aulas reacts to the fiasco Nice – football

After the incredible collapse of Sunday against Nice (2-3) in Ligue 1, the president of Olympique Lyonnais, Jean-Michel Aulas, assured the coach Peter Bosz and the striker Tino Kadewere, both points of the finger , for his full support.

As always, Aulas defends his people.

In the lead 2-0 until the 80th minute without really having been worried, Olympique Lyonnais was finally knocked down on the field of OGC Nice (2-3) on Sunday on the occasion of the 11th day of Ligue 1 at the end of of a match that will be remembered.

Between the 8 points already lost after the 80th minute this season in Ligue 1 and 9th place in the standings, the coach of Gones, Peter Bosz logically suffers some criticism despite an appreciable quality of play and a perfect course in the Europa League (3 victories ).

Confidence Renewed Bosz

Present at a press conference this Wednesday, the president of OL, Jean-Michel Aulas, however refused to panic and he reaffirmed his support for the technician. It’s amazing to have lost a game after winning it. Obviously, the night of the match, there was tension, but I have no fundamental concerns about all these lost points, reassured the leader, without forgetting his traditional verse on arbitration. Peter’s speech (see here), I understand it and I also understand that we lost points by our lack of discipline, but also sometimes by the lack of discipline of the VAR and the referees. Our statistical analysts think we will end the season very well. I trust Peter Bosz.

Aulas protects Kadewere





Believed to be the main cause of the debacle on the Cte ​​d’Azur following his ejection in the 85th minute for a dangerous tackle on Melvin Bard after a game without, striker Tino Kadewere also benefited from the boss’s indulgence. I saw that our expelled player was immediately vilified, but I allow myself to say – without asking his permission, to defend him – that he had a family bereavement on the morning of the match. If Peter left him on the pitch, it was because he thought he could win the match.JMA pleaded, showing his unwavering support for a lack of confidence following his recent return from injury.

Despite this failed start in the league, OL are only 5 points behind 2nd, Lens, and ambitions remain high, as Aulas reminded us. The objectives are very clear, it is to find the Champions League again. OL need it in terms of accounts but also to keep the players we wanted to have this year and last year in order to be able to play a role in the Europa League. We can, if we have a very good trip, if we focus on it, have a goal of going as far as possible and why not win it (the C3, note), even slipped the boss of an OL where the time is more optimism than sounding the alarm.

Do you approve of Aulas’ protective attitude? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …