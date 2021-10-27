Manchester United: a problem with Solskjaer? Pogba dots the i’s! – Soccer

Accused by the tablods of having snobbish his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the locker room at the end of Sunday’s droute against Liverpool (0-5), Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba denied and pushed a big blow mouth.

Pogba settles his accounts with the tablods.

Manchester United did not need a… In the midst of a crisis following the humiliation suffered by Liverpool (0-5) on Sunday in the Premier League with an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer very close to taking the door, the Red Devils were the subject of new rumors this Wednesday.

The Daily Mail indeed predicted that the Mancunian midfielder Paul Pogba (28) would have totally snubbed his manager in the locker room after this setback. While he made a speech to apologize to his partners following his expulsion only 15 minutes after entering the break, the French international would not have addressed his coach.

Solskjaer, Pogba shows his respect

The Pickaxe just started the last two games on the bench, this hallway noise did not appear totally eccentric and MU fans took it very seriously. Seeing this as a sign of desire to leave the Habs, which comes to the end of their contract in June 2022 and which has still not been extended, supporters have not hesitated to castigate his supposed behavior on social networks. Faced with the magnitude of the controversy, the 2018 world champion spoke up and gave a firm denial.





Big lies make the headlines, first castigated the native of Lagny-sur-Marne by denouncing fake news on Twitter. He then settled his accounts on Instagram. The tabloid press wants to again create a polemic with 100% false information. Big lies to make the headlines. Journalists who use my name to be seen, when there is nothing to see. The only reason I answer this bullshit is out of respect for my coach, my club and the fans, to send a clear message: the less you read these people the better off you will be, they have no shame and will say no matter what. what, without any foundation, scolded Pogba. A way therefore to cut short any controversy, but also to support Solskjaer.

To prolong ? Raiola still doesn’t promise anything …

We can also see it as an encouraging sign for a possible extension, even if, on this ground, his agent Mino Raiola obviously wants to muddy the waters and raise the bidding until the end. Pogba Manchester United extension? We will have to ask the question Manchester United. At the moment, the situation is calm. There is absolutely no news, thus made known the Italo-Dutchman this Wednesday for The Times. No need to go too fast, then, but one thing is certain: Pogba does not want to suggest that he is already in the lead elsewhere and he wants to give the image of a player fully focused on MU.

