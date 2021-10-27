Manchester United takes a big hit in Paris

This is improbable information that has been circulating in England for a few hours. The PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino, would have been contacted by Manchester United in order to succeed Olé Gunnar Solskjaer.

PSG Mercato: Pochettino approached by Manchester United?

It could be too much defeat for Olé Gunnar Solskjaer. The technician and his team of the Red Devils largely lost at home against Liverpool (5-0) last weekend. This humiliation and this lack of results quickly placed Olé Gunnar Solskjaer on an ejection seat, enough to consider his succession faster than expected.

The English press indeed ensures that the management of Manchester United plans to separate from his coach. And to replace it, an astonishing track is evoked. According to information from Daily Star, the choice of Mancunian leaders would focus on Mauricio Pochettino. The current coach of PSG would even be the big favorite to succeed Solskjaer. The source indicates that Man United executives have also approached the Argentinian coach of PSG to find out if he is interested in a return to the Premier League.





Mauricio Pochettino under pressure in Paris

At first glance, the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United seems unlikely. The Argentinian coach is linked to Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023. However, the Parisian coach is not sure to complete his contract in Paris. And for good reason, Mauricio Pochettino begins to annoy Parisian supporters for the quality of the game offered.

His responsibility in the lack of cohesion of the PSG team, despite an XXL workforce made available to him, is singled out. So, will Mauricio Pochettino leave Paris before winter? If his departure from PSG were to materialize, the former Tottenham coach could make his return to the Premier League on a prestigious bench. But nothing is yet recorded in this file.