Marcello Gandini hates new Lamborghini Countach and says it loud and clear

Marcello Gandini sits prominently on the Olympus of automotive designers. At 83 years old and after having started at Bertone, he has indeed participated in many projects considered today as stylistic references such as the Alfa Romeo Montreal, De Tomaso Pantera, Lancia Stratos, Maserati Shamal or… Citroën BX. But he is best known for having his hands on most Lamborghinis: Miura, Urraco, Jalpa, Jarama, Espada, Diablo and Countach.

Suddenly, what does he think of the recent resurrection of the latter in the form of the Countach LP800-4, a rearranged Aventador with a V12 6.5 hybrid of 814 hp which will be produced in 112 copies? Evil, and he does not hide it since he went so far as to publish a vitriolic press release at the end of last week which must cringe many teeth on the side of Sant’Agata Bolognese.











Is this an authentic take on the newcomer’s line or the consequences of Lamborghini’s lack of elegance? According to the press release, Marcello Gandini was contacted last spring by the manufacturer to participate in a video interview on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the original Countach, an exercise to which he agreed to comply. On this occasion he was offered a miniature presented as a tribute to his work, specially made for him and prefiguring a unique model in scale 1 brought to be unveiled at Pebble Beach, a miniature that Gandini graciously accepted with a polite smile, as is customary.

However, at no point was it said that this would result in even limited production, and this interview is now being used as a publicity tool about which Gandini would now be drowning in requests for clarification from the press. And beware, this is where the press release begins to sting strongly. It reads: “Marcello Gandini would like to reaffirm that he had no role in this operation and, as author and creator of the original 1971 design, clarify that this redesign does not reflect his spirit. A spirit of innovation coming out of the usual shackles which, according to him, is totally absent from the new model. “

“I built my identity as a designer, especially when I was working on Lamborghini supercars, on a unique concept: each model had to be innovative, a clean cut, something totally different from the previous one, even if it meant not surfing. on its success, which requires courage and conviction which are the very essence of my career. Marcello Gandini explained before continuing: “It is clear that the market and marketing have profoundly changed this spirit since then, but in my opinion, repeating a model from the past goes totally against the DNA of my work. “

As incredible as it may seem, the Turin designer still added a “best regards” before signing this press release.