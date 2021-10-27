Marjorie killed, Anna suspended and Victoire moves away – Tomorrow belongs to us October 28, 2021 (episode 1045) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Discover the detailed summary of Tomorrow belongs to us in advance of season 5 of episode 1045 broadcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021 on TF1. Raphaëlle understands that Chloe and Alex are very close. Anna in difficulties while Marjorie was killed a priori by Jim.



Jim cleans up all the broken glass and traces of blood in the apartment following the argument with Marjorie.

Karim comes to see Anna to inform her that a handrail has been filed against him. Karim reassures her, there will be no legal proceedings. She got off ** at her job but it’s not a crime.

Anna tries to call Marjorie and asks her to stop the c ***** otherwise she will really regret it.

Judith has planned a small party so that everyone can meet up after everything she’s been through with Yvan Josse.

Victoire has trouble managing her scar, she confides in Samuel that she feels scarred, damaged… even if it is thanks to this heart that she is alive.

Victoire explains to her that she feels repulsive, Samuel reassures her and tells her that she has a magnificent scar or not. Alma disembarks during this confidential moment because the hospital called Samuel. Alma is understanding because she tells him that she understands what she went through… following the removal of the breast and its reconstruction. Alma tells her that Samuel brought her back to life… she hopes she will meet someone like Samuel is there for her. Victoire feels that Alma is jealous.

Flore announces to Anna that she has received an email from Marjorie, she is going to attack the hospital. Flore is forced to suspend Anna temporarily, she has no choice. She has to protect the hospital.





During the meal for Judith, Raphaëlle notices the complicity between Chloe and Alex.

Anna comes to see Bart at the Spoon, she tells him that she has lost everything. Anna admits that she fell in love with Jim at first sight, but she resisted. Bart doesn’t think Anna deserves to be sidelined from her job.

Xavier raises a toast for Judith, he congratulates her for having reunited this beautiful blended family (Xavier, Raphaëlle, Camille, Noa…). Raphaëlle sees that Alex and Chloe are holding hands under the table.

Sara receives a call at the police station from a panicked woman: it is Marjorie Collet. Sara goes to work with Nordine for housing. Blood is found on the stairs. They decide to force entry to the apartment but no one is found: they realize that the blood has been cleaned on the floor. The PTS is called to analyze the accommodation. She was killed in the apartment and her body was dragged elsewhere.

Jim calls Anna and he tells her that he’s thinking of her… he promises her that everything will be alright and now he’s free for their story.

Tomorrow belongs to us in advance episode 1045 of October 28, 2021: Victoire leaves Samuel and Alma







Victoire has a drink with Sandrine at the Spoon: Victoire is sure, she doesn’t want to go to Guadeloupe.

Audrey announces to Sandrine that she is going to move… because she has found social housing. She asks him if it is possible to find an arrangement for the advance notice. Victoire decides to take Sandrine’s apartment… she will find herself on Georges’ landing.

Victoire wants to create a profile on a dating site to find a test guy to see if his scar can be accepted by a man.

