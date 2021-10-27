Match: Three Lille absentees confirmed against PSG

Two days before the match, Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec (photo) took stock of his group for PSG / Lille and he announced three absentees: the substitute goalkeeper, central defender Sven Botman and midfielder Benjamin André.

While PSG will still have an absentee list as long as an arm to face LOSC this Friday evening (9 p.m.) on the occasion of the 12th day of Ligue 1, the Lille will be deprived of only three players like the explained their trainer Jocelyn Gourvennec at a press conference today. Holder during the last Champions Trophy (1-0 for Lille) who became a substitute following the arrival of Ivo Grbic, Léo Jardim is absent due to injury

The same is true for central defender Sven Botman and the Dutch international hopefuls should once again be replaced by Tiago Djalo in the axis of the defense next to José Fonte. This means above all one less solution on the bench but the most detrimental absence is a notch higher, the captain of the middle Benjamin André being suspended for this PSG / Lille. Two players are cited to evolve with Xeka, the other Lille central midfielder, namely Onana or Sanches.





Renato Sanches back?

With this absence of Benjamin André in the middle, Jocelyn Gourvennec opened the door to a middle three with the three mentioned above: “We have different possibilities, we will have the opportunity to play 3 in the middle, even if the team has its benchmarks in 4-4-2. We have to be able to provide slightly different answers, but we prepare all the players in the same way so that they are effective together. I’m not going to talk about specific cases. “

The Lille coach, however, mentioned one case in particular, that of the Portuguese Renato Sanches, often injured since the start of the season and recently returned to the field. To believe the words of the coach, he could start this PSG / Lille: “I have talked a lot with Renato Sanches, and since he took over he feels better athletically. He brought dynamism, he found good feelings, I think he is more ready to play in the middle than two weeks ago. He can do everything, he has to be good physically and mentally and there, over this week of training, I think he feels very good. “