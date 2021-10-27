Maxime Lopez and Sassuolo bring down Juventus

Axel Allag, Media365, published on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:52 p.m.

During the 10th day of Serie A, Sassuolo won on the lawn of Juventus Turin (1-2). Former OM player Maxime Lopez scored the decisive goal in stoppage time.





His first goal in the 2021-2022 Serie A season, Maxime Lopez will undoubtedly remember it for a long time. This Wednesday evening the former OM midfielder crucified Juventus Turin in the last moments of the match won by Sassuolo on the lawn of the Allianz Stadium (1-2). It was after a lightning counterattack that the young 23-year-old midfielder crucified the Old Lady and Mattia Perin with a subtle toe ball (95th). Found by an adjusted pass from Berardi, the former Marseillais then let his joy explode later, with the validation of the first success in the history of Sassuolo in Turin.

End of series for Juventus

Before that, the players under Alessio Dionisi had also been able to show off their luck, opening the scoring at the end of the first act, via a shot from Frattesi, who had taken the better of De Ligt and Sandro in the axis of the surface. The break, precisely, was the opportunity for Massimiliano Allegri to replace Adrien Rabiot, inefficient in the midfield of his team. The head of McKennie, for the equalizer of Juve (76th) could have allowed the Turin team to launch themselves towards a 10th game without defeats in all competitions, but it was therefore without counting on a decisive Maxime Lopez. With this second consecutive success at the national level, Sassuolo temporarily climbs to eighth place in the standings.