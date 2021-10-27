Maxime Lopez and Sassuolo rob the Old Lady / Serie A / J10 / Juventus-Sassuolo (1-2) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: McKennie (76e) for Juve // ​​Frattesi (44e) & Lopez (90e+5) for Sassuolo

Maxime Lopez’s adventures in Italy continue perfectly.

While his Sassuolo stood up to Juve in Turin, the Marseille elf escaped in the twilight of added time and slammed a superb dive to offer the Emilia-Romagna club a historic first success on the ogre’s lawn bianconero (1-2), who continues his start to the exercise very soft.

Putting the pressure from the start, Juve nevertheless did not take advantage of it and it was Domenico Berardi who flirted with the target, forcing Mattia Perin – usually Wojciech Szczęsny’s replacement – to the parade (18e). Less than ten minutes from the intermission, Paulo Dybala raised his voice, but it was the amount that returned his cross potato (37e). Finally, at the end of this first disputed act, Davide Frattesi appeared – on a ball slipped by Grégoire Defrel – and found the small net (0-1, 44e).



In second, Giacomo Raspadori did not find the frame (57e) just before Kaan Ayhan saves the ball on his line on a beautiful recovery from Juan Cuadrado at the other end of the meadow (58e) and that Andrea Consigli is opposed to Dybala (59e). Under Turin pressure, the Neroverdi ended up cracking a header from Weston McKennie after receiving a free kick from Paulo Dybala (1-1, 76e). But while the locals gave their all in the last moments, Lopez got out of his box and took advantage of a Berardi launch to shower Juventus Stadium (90e+5).

Decidedly, this enclosure succeeds for the French in this month of October.





Juventus (4-4-2): Perin – Danilo (Kulusevski, 79e), De Ligt, Bonucci, De Sciglio (Alex Sandro, 13e) – Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli (Arthur, 80e), Rabiot (Cuadrado, 46e) – Dybala, Morata (Jorge, 63e). Coach: Massimiliano Allegri.

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli – Müldür (Harroui, 85e), Ayhan, Ferrari, Rogério – Frattesi (Toljan, 72e), Lopez – Berardi, Raspadori (Scamacca, 62e), Traorè (Chiricheș, 86e) – Defrel (Henrique, 71e). Coach: Alessio Dionisi.

The other results:

Goals: Caputo (10e) for Samp // Askildsen (CSC, 17e), Zapata (21e) & Iličić (90e+5) for Atalanta

Goals: Success (3e) for Udinese // Baraj (83e, SP) for Hellas

