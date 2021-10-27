McDonald’s was the only “concrete and serious” offer

“Faced with the many reactions provoked by this announcement, the leaders of the old one wanted to specify the real reasons at the origin of this sale.“, we can read in a press release, while the American fast-food brand is going to establish itself in the premises of Ouest Express in the district of Vaise.

And the group founded by Paul Bocuse is justified by the colossal losses generated by the Ouest Express concept, the objective of which was to offer quick, quality menus. Concept that quickly ran out of steam: “With cumulative losses on all the Ouest Express trains clearly exceeding one million euros, the decision to sell the Vaise site was vital in order to secure jobs.“.





“After refusing takeover offers to implement more festive concepts in particular, only the Mc Donald’s purchase proposal was concrete and serious“, indicates the Bocuse Houses, also specifying that given the surface area, only this brand was able to formulate an offer.

This assignment has thus “enabled the retention of all Ouest Express employees, including student employees and employees with reduced mobility“.

“The sale generated a lot of emotion and reactions. I am very sensitive to the attachment that the Lyonnais show every day towards my father’s work and the Bocuse signature, which is however not directly linked to this brand. I am fully aware that our name is the symbol of Gastronomy. Today, my priority is to protect her, it is a responsibility entrusted by my father. This, by maintaining the quality of our offer and preserving employment, particularly in this unprecedented period of health crisis.“, commented Jérôme Bocuse, President of the Bocuse Group.