Mercato: drama for Saliba, Longoria can prepare the checkbook!

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the figures of Jorge Sampaoli’s coaching career

Loaned for a season without an option to buy at Olympique de Marseille by Arsenal, William Saliba, who played an XXL match during the Clasico against Paris Saint-Germain (0-0), has been sparkling since the start of the season.

But while the Gunners are closely monitoring his performances, the French center-back is said to be wondering about his future at Arsenal, according to information from the Sun. Under contract until June 2024 with the London club, William Saliba could even consider forcing a permanent departure next summer. This is good news for OM, who will however have to take out the checkbook to keep the former player of AS Saint-Etienne.

🎥 𝐋𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 👀 96.6% of successful passes, 80% of aerial duels won, 4th Olympian to have played the most balls (65) 👀📊

Back on the XXL performance of 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗮 last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1rLMse2s6y

– Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) October 25, 2021