Mercato – Lyon: Aulas announces the color – football

Even if he assures that no decision has yet been made, Jean-Michel Aulas explains that OL will have the means to strengthen themselves this winter. For next summer, the Lyon president does not rule out important departures.

Aulas remains ambitious for future mercatos

On the sidelines of the presentation of OL Groupe’s 2020-2021 annual results, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas spoke on Wednesday about the upcoming mercatos. Despite figures in the red, with a net loss of 107 million euros, Olympique Lyonnais can be active in January if necessary.

Getting stronger this winter? We have planned to be able to do so, but we will ask ourselves the question at the end of December. Juninho and Vincent Ponsot worked on hypotheses , JMA said. With the expected departures of Islam Slimani, Tino Kadewere and Karl Toko Ekambi at the next CAN (January 9-February 6, 2022), the recruitment of an offensive player seems necessary. Active last summer, the track of striker Sardar Azmoun (Znith Saint-Ptersbourg) would still be relevant.

Aulas expects sales next summer, but promises new recruits





In contrast, Aulas admitted that, more than usual, Lyon may have to come to grips with major departures next summer. Every year for the past 10 years, we’ve been making sales, so we’ll probably still be making sales. We will see if we can resist offers and clubs that offer our players two or three times their salary. , slipped the Rhone leader, who is already starting to raise the bids.

I can’t promise we’ll be able to keep everyone. But we will be even more demanding. Only those whose pressure was too great to keep them will leave , has enchan JMA. But the boss of OL promises that the departures will be compensated. If there are departures, they will be replaced. On the French market, we will be the biggest investors in the long term , Aulas said, sure of himself. An ambition that will require a return to the Champions League. After 11 days in Ligue 1, Lyon is 9th three points from the podium.

