Mercato: Manchester United, PSG … Zidane has already made his choice!

Zinedine Zidane is one of the most coveted coaches of the moment, but he seems to have clear ideas about the rest of his career, with a specific goal.





If his second visit to the real Madrid was not as bright as the first, Zinedine Zidane remains a renowned technician and inevitably very sought after. Not a day goes by right now without his name making the headlines of the British tabloids, which are talking about him succeeding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench of Manchester United. It must be said that the Norwegian is more criticized than ever and the recent slap received by the enemy Liverpool (0-5), did not help his situation. Quite the contrary! On the other side of the Channel it is assured that his time is limited, since its leaders are currently working to quickly find a successor with Zinedine Zidane, but also Antonio Conte. At Old Trafford, the former real Madrid could notably find Cristiano Ronaldo, player with whom he won three consecutive Champions League. However, this is not the only avenue for Zidane, since we revealed to you on le10sport.com last June that the leaders of the Paris Saint Germain.

PSG and Manchester United ready to roll out the red carpet

At the end of last season, the future of Mauricio Pochettino seemed very vague, with a possible departure mentioned only a few months after his arrival. Eventually, he extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2023, but should the opportunity arise with Zinedine Zidane a lot could change! According to our information, the French want to take advantage of a sabbatical year to recharge the batteries, but the PSG could make anyone doubt, with a project which also seems more solid than that of Manchester United.

