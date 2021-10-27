Mercato | Mercato – OM: The first big blow of Longoria of 2022 already known?

Foot – Mercato – OM
On loan from Arsenal, William Saliba made an excellent start to the season at OM to the point of having established himself as the boss of Marseille’s defense. But while the loan of the former Stéphanois is not accompanied by a purchase option, Pablo Longoria could still have an opening in this file.
Determined to strengthen the rearguard of theOM, Pablo Longoria in particular turned to Arsenal this summer. So after six convincing months at theOGC Nice, William saliba landed in the form of a loan with no option to buy. And clearly, the Marseille club made an excellent shot since the player trained inASSE had an excellent start to the season, symbolized by his very solid performance against Kylian Mbappé and at PSG Sunday night. And William saliba also seems satisfied with his choice. ” OM is a very special club with the supporters and everything is a crazy club! I am 100% from Marseille (laughs) », Recently confided the 20-year-old defender at the microphone of Telefoot. Despite everything, the future of William saliba begins to speak since it is loaned without option to purchase to theOM which complicates the situation for a final transfer. But nothing is lost for Pablo Longoria.
An opening for Saliba?
Indeed, The Sun takes stock of the situation of William saliba and reveals that Arsenal would hesitate to keep the former Stéphanois. And for good reason, Gunners have already released a large sum to attract Ben white this summer which has also recovered the number 4 of … William saliba. It must be said that it is Unai emery which is at the origin of the recruitment of the young Frenchman who had been loaned in the wake of a season at theASSE before returning to Arsenal or Mikel Artera doesn’t seem to be counting on him. A choice that should not please Samir nasri, who still does not understand how Arsenal was able to rule out William saliba. ” Honestly I do not understand why he is not at Arsenal especially when you see their defense now … I thought that Mikel (Arteta) who is intelligent, would overlook the fact that he is not his rookie », He confided to Marseille Football Club. It remains to be seen whether OM, which does not have a purchase option, will be able to compete to recruit William saliba, which will inevitably be very coveted next summer if it maintains this level all season. A few weeks ago, Thibaud Vézirian revealed, moreover, that this could depend on a qualification in Champions League : ” If OM grab the Champions League, they will absolutely want to stay. There was no call option for timing or implementation issues. But negotiations are already underway to buy Saliba. Longoria I believe has even spoken about it. »For his part, always according to The Sun, William saliba would not be opposed to a departure fromArsenal where it does not seem to fit completely into the plans of Mikel arteta. Pablo Longoria will therefore scrutinize this situation closely, and if he manages to keep the defender trained inASSE, no doubt that this would be the first big blow of the next summer transfer window.