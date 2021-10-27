Mercato | Mercato – OM: The first big blow of Longoria of 2022 already known?

Foot – Mercato – OM

Posted on October 27, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. by Arthur Montagne

On loan from Arsenal, William Saliba made an excellent start to the season at OM to the point of having established himself as the boss of Marseille’s defense. But while the loan of the former Stéphanois is not accompanied by a purchase option, Pablo Longoria could still have an opening in this file.

Determined to strengthen the rearguard of theOM, Pablo Longoria in particular turned to Arsenal this summer. So after six convincing months at theOGC Nice, William saliba landed in the form of a loan with no option to buy. And clearly, the Marseille club made an excellent shot since the player trained inASSE had an excellent start to the season, symbolized by his very solid performance against Kylian Mbappé and at PSG Sunday night. And William saliba also seems satisfied with his choice. ” OM is a very special club with the supporters and everything is a crazy club! I am 100% from Marseille (laughs) », Recently confided the 20-year-old defender at the microphone of Telefoot . Despite everything, the future of William saliba begins to speak since it is loaned without option to purchase to theOM which complicates the situation for a final transfer. But nothing is lost for Pablo Longoria.





An opening for Saliba?