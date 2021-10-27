Mercato | Mercato – Real Madrid: This XXL recruit from Ancelotti is already unanimous internally!

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid
Present at Real Madrid since July, David Alaba quickly managed to integrate into the locker room and perform under his new colors.
After nearly thirteen years at Bayern Munich, David Alaba decided to make his childhood dream come true. At the end of his contract with the German club, the Austrian international decided to join the real Madrid, despite the strong interest of PSG according to exclusive information from 10Sport.com. “ It is true that I also had other offers. But it was clear to me, relatively early on, that if I left Bayern Munich, there was only one club I wanted to go to », Recently explained the player to Toni kroos in the podcast Einfach evil Luppen. Linked to real Madrid until 2026, David Alaba has the particularity of being able to evolve in several positions. Also able to play as a left-back or in midfield, he has been used since the start of the season as a central defender by Carlo Ancelotti, who praised his qualities last July: “ Alaba is a complete player, who has a lot of qualities. Very intelligent, very good at defensive tactics. He’s a complete player who I’m sure will perform very well this season. “. And the Italian technician was not wrong. Since the start of the championship, David Alaba is performing well and opened his goal counter last Sunday during the Clasico against the FC Barcelona. Surely, the first in a very long series.
“He’s the feeling of the locker room this season”
The following day, the Spanish media praised the very good copy made by David Alaba, who quickly integrated into the locker room merengue. As specified ABC, the Austrian international decided to quickly take Spanish lessons in order to be able to communicate more easily with his teammates and in order to adapt more easily to his new life. “ He is the sensation of the locker room this season (…) He has the Madrid crest engraved in his heart »We confide in the real Madrid. Same story for another member of Casa Blanca. ” The main thing is that he’s a good guy in every sense of the word, that’s why he adapted so well. He’s the phenomenon of this summer »He declared in the columns ofEl Mundo. His good humor and talent are praised internally, in particular by Nacho : ” He is a very intense player defensively. These few games, he celebrated them as goals! As an advocate, you appreciate Alaba’s attitude “. While he has just started his adventure at Real Madrid, Alaba should manage to forget the departures of Sergio ramos and of Raphael Varane. “ We’ll see a lot more goals from him like that. He often wears more beautiful ones than at Camp Nou in training Predicted a member of the locker room. Florentino Perez did not make a mistake in recruiting him.