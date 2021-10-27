Mercato: Ramos, a big blow to morale and already some starting ideas?

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of Georginio Wijnaldum’s career

Sergio Ramos (35) still can’t see the end of the tunnel. According to L’Équipe, the central defender of PSG no longer has calf pain but did not work in collective session yesterday. In view of the protocols for resuming the competition of the Parisian staff, the former captain of Real Madrid, who has not yet played once in an official meeting, could wait another two to three weeks before seeing his name on a sheet match!

“The PSG staff should favor a return of Ramos after the end of the next truce at the end of November, assures RMC Sport. He could, in this case, be present for the match against FC Nantes on November 20. A return against Bordeaux on November 6 is not yet to be ruled out. “

A rebound at MU for Ramos?

In Spain, worrying leaks about Ramos’ future have started to take shape. “Ramos is already looking to the future with the idea of ​​leaving Paris at the end of the current season,” explains Todo Fichajes. Although he signed a two-year contract, his arrival in Paris did not meet his expectations. Several options such as the United States, Inter Miami, Italy or England are being considered. Manchester United could be a more precise one. “

In terms of his morale, Ramos would not give very positive signs either. “Ramos is affected morally because he has always controlled his body and, there, he is overwhelmed, assures the journalist Antono Meana in El Larguero. There is no clear deadline but strong doubts that he will hold PSG in the short term. What holds back is whether the calf is the only fear. Informed sources have no medical certainty. The concern is maximum. “



