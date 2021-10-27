More

    Mercato: Ramos, a big blow to morale and already some starting ideas?

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of Georginio Wijnaldum’s career

    Sergio Ramos (35) still can’t see the end of the tunnel. According to L’Équipe, the central defender of PSG no longer has calf pain but did not work in collective session yesterday. In view of the protocols for resuming the competition of the Parisian staff, the former captain of Real Madrid, who has not yet played once in an official meeting, could wait another two to three weeks before seeing his name on a sheet match!

    “The PSG staff should favor a return of Ramos after the end of the next truce at the end of November, assures RMC Sport. He could, in this case, be present for the match against FC Nantes on November 20. A return against Bordeaux on November 6 is not yet to be ruled out. “

    A rebound at MU for Ramos?

    “The PSG staff should favor a return of Ramos after the end of the next truce at the end of November, assures RMC Sport. He could, in this case, be present for the match against FC Nantes on November 20. A return against Bordeaux on November 6 is not yet to be ruled out. “

    In Spain, worrying leaks about Ramos’ future have started to take shape. “Ramos is already looking to the future with the idea of ​​leaving Paris at the end of the current season,” explains Todo Fichajes. Although he signed a two-year contract, his arrival in Paris did not meet his expectations. Several options such as the United States, Inter Miami, Italy or England are being considered. Manchester United could be a more precise one. “

    In terms of his morale, Ramos would not give very positive signs either. “Ramos is affected morally because he has always controlled his body and, there, he is overwhelmed, assures the journalist Antono Meana in El Larguero. There is no clear deadline but strong doubts that he will hold PSG in the short term. What holds back is whether the calf is the only fear. Informed sources have no medical certainty. The concern is maximum. “


    to summarize

    Sergio Ramos (35), who is expected to return to PSG next month, would start to be affected by his internal situation. From there to imagine a departure in the transfer window, there would be only one step that the Spanish press has taken.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articlein the third quarter, the number of job seekers returned to their pre-crisis level
    Next articleNintendo Switch: new N64 and Mega Drive games as well as another console spotted by dataminers

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC