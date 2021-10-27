Microsoft could offer a laptop at a low price to compete with Chromebooks

Is Microsoft working on a killer Chromebook? This is what our colleagues from Windows Central think. According to their sources, the device is codenamed Tenjin and is intended for the education market. The laptop is said to have a plastic casing, an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768-pixel display, an Intel Celeron N4120 processor and a maximum of 8 GB of RAM. It would also feature a USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C port and an audio output jack. No traditional Windows 11 on this machine, but a specific version that would be called Windows 11 SE.

The sources do not specify what is behind the acronym SE, it could be Student Edition or School Edition. Unless it is a specific version of the infamous S mode, dedicated to education.

Currently, the market for Chromebooks is particularly juicy and it is understandable that Microsoft is interested in it. The problem is that the Chrome OS system is very well sized for low power machines, which is not the case with Windows. Previously, attempts by PC manufacturers to offer inexpensive models under Windows 10 resulted in sluggish machines, due to a lack of RAM, storage and processor power.





As for Microsoft, its cheapest laptop PC is currently the Surface Laptop Go, sold for 629 euros. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, but only 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage. Not sure that this is sufficient to run Windows 11 optimally, in theory more resource intensive than Windows 10, and programs. Finally, the Surface Go 3 (Intel Pentium 6500Y processor) costs only 439 euros, but you have to add around 100 euros to have a keyboard.

Source : Windows Central