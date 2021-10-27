Minutes of the Council of Ministers of October 27, 2021

The Minister of Ecological Transition, the Minister of Agriculture and Food and the Secretary of State to the Minister of Ecological Transition, in charge of Biodiversity, presented a communication on the agricultural Varenne de l’eau and adaptation to climate change.

Driven by the President of the Republic and launched on May 28, 2021, the agricultural Varenne of water and adaptation to climate change is a collective work that aims to build an operational roadmap to meet the challenges of water and adaptation to climate change facing agricultural activity, in a context where water will be an increasingly scarce resource, to be preserved.

The agricultural Varenne for water and adaptation to climate change is open to all stakeholders. 850 people, from chambers of agriculture, communities, State services and operators, water users and environmental protection associations, have already mobilized since the start of the work. They are structured around three priorities.

1. Acquire anticipation and protection tools within the framework of the global policy for the management of climatic hazards

An instruction was sent to the prefects on June 25, 2021 in order to allow maximum reactivity in the event of a crisis by relying on the territorial level. A historic reform of crop insurance was also announced on September 10 by the President of the Republic.

2. Strengthen the resilience of agriculture by acting in particular on soils, varieties, cropping practices and the efficiency of irrigation water.

More than 42 sectors and all the regions have already started their diagnostic phase and the identification of levers on the basis of a common methodology produced within the framework of Varenne. 58 consolidated contributions from representatives of agriculture, research, planners and associations were produced. Three thematic workshops will deepen the topics of varietal selection, irrigation efficiency and the notion of resilience agriculture.





The Government is deploying, thanks to France Relance, € 100 million in investment aid for solutions already recognized and available for protection and adaptation in the face of climate change. This support has already been strengthened with € 100 million in redeployment and will be even more so thanks to France 2030.

3. Share a reasoned vision of the needs and access to water resources that can be mobilized for agriculture in the long term: achievements, progress and prospects

The publication of decree n ° 2021-795 of 23 June 2021 relating to the quantitative management of water resources and the management of crisis situations linked to drought and the € 30 million committed to modernize, renovate or create hydraulic structures illustrate the government’s voluntarism.

The objective of the Assises de l’eau to complete 50 territorial water management projects (PTGE) by 2022 has been achieved. 25 new PTGEs have been approved since the end of 2019, bringing the number of validated PTGEs to 63. 31 PTGEs are in the process of being approved and 10 others have started. The mission entrusted to the General Council for Food, Agriculture and Rural Areas (CGAAER) and to the General Council for the Environment and Sustainable Development (CGEDD) of operational support to 15 PTGEs also provides precise monitoring. on the difficulties encountered and the levers identified locally to overcome them. A first working group is looking for solutions to improve the PTGEs in an operational and pragmatic way. This work will lead to a toolbox for the development of PTGEs but above all to accelerate their deployment in the field, including for those who are currently blocked.

A group of actors is working on solutions to optimize the mobilization of all water resources, and thus develop better use of all existing resources. The work should make it possible to develop action plans in the territories to meet water needs by 2050. These plans will mobilize all the available levers allowing an optimization of access to the resource while taking into account has a principle of sobriety, economical management of resources, preservation of environments and in particular soils, and cost-benefit evaluation of projects.

All the work will continue until January 2022.