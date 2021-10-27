Miss France 2022: who are the overseas candidates?

The candidates for the competition are now all known since the last regional election took place this Sunday, in Martinique. The opportunity to take stock of the seven candidates who will represent the overseas territories in the national election.

Marie boscher

October 26, 2021



Twenty-nine beauty queens for one crown. All will compete on December 11 to succeed Amandine Petit, Miss France 2021, from Normandy. Among them, seven representatives of the overseas territories. The latter will be in the spotlight since on November 17, it is to the island of Reunion that the candidates will fly for the traditional trip which precedes the election.

This year marks the return of Miss Tahiti, whose committee had chosen not to participate in the election in 2020, due to the health context.

Absent

But other territories will not participate. Back in 2020 after fifteen years of absence, the Miss Wallis-and-Futuna committee has confirmed that no election will take place in 2021. The reign of Mylène Halemai, Miss Wallis-and-Futuna 2020, is therefore extended until ‘in the next election to be held in 2022. The winning candidate will participate in the national election for Miss France 2023.

There will also be no Miss Saint-Pierre and Miquelon this year. Last year, the North Atlantic archipelago could not send a representative for lack of a candidate, and did not organize a competition this year. The delegation has been working since 2012 alternately with the delegation from Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy which replaced it in 2019. But, after the disqualification of its candidate Naïma Dessout last year, the delegation from the Northern Islands did not no election this year either.

So who of the Martinique, of Mayotte, of the Guyana or even the New Caledonia will see one of his misses crowned by the Miss France committee this year? Make your predictions, here are their portraits:

♦ Miss Guadeloupe: Ludivine Edmond



Ludivine Edmond was elected Miss Guadeloupe 2021 on August 6. Originally from Gourbeyre, she did not grow up in Guadeloupe, but chose to return there two years ago. The one who says “proud to be West Indian, proud of our history, our culture, our gastronomy, not to mention our artists“aims to be a true ambassador for her island, but not only that.

From the height of her 20 years and her 1.77m, the young woman, student in accounting and management, does not hide her determination in life for “achieve your goals and exceed your limits“and readily describes himself as”authentic“. A force that she intends to put in the election for”contribute to the democratization of black beauty“and to”acceptance of differences“, a fight which pushed her to register”on a whim“to Miss Guadeloupe.

♦ Miss Guyana: Melysa Stephenson



Sure “very proud to represent Guyana to Miss France“, Melysa Stephenson hopes to take advantage of this national forum to speak about a subject that affects her personally: endometriosis.”It’s a subject that touches me and that has handicapped me for years, she told Guyana the 1st. Today things are better. It is important that we educate young women, to detect symptoms in order to adapt treatments. You have to learn to live with it. It is a little-known disease.“

An investment which, like his humor and his sense of repartee, seduced the jury of Miss Guyana, which included Amandine Petit. The 19-year-old is also committed to promoting Guyanese talents, through her association. The nugget factory, dedicated to youth.

♦ Miss Martinique: Floriane Bascou



She is the last of the Miss candidates to have been crowned and will wear a little of her native Lamentin in her Miss Martinique scarf. After Paris, for her first photo shoot, then Reunion, for the trip between Miss, Floriane Bascou has not finished traveling in the coming weeks, since she will then go to Caen, where the official ceremony will take place. Nothing very exotic for the young woman, used to accompanying her brother athlete, Dimitri, champion in the 110m hurdles.

She also very sporty, passionate about cooking, it is now her turn to be in the spotlight and to be stopped in the street for a few photos and autographs. “My heart beats for Martinique“, she assures, and she intends to receive a lot of love in return on December 11th.





♦ Miss Mayotte: Anna Ousseni



In Caen, alongside the 28 other candidates for the Miss France election, Anna Ousséni intends to change looks on her island. “When we talk about Mayotte outside, we often talk about what is wrong, what is missing, what we do not know how to do. I want to be the one who talks about all that goes, our wealth, our culture, our history“, she assured during her election to Miss Mayotte.

On her Instagram account, she shares many pictures of Sada, her hometown, but also of her travels, from Madagascar to Gibraltar via Paris, Bali and Reunion Island. An island where the young 24-year-old woman, graduated with a Bachelor in charge of an import-export zone, spends a lot of time and which she will soon meet with all the regional misses.

♦ Miss New Caledonia: Emmy Chenin



Emmy Chenin almost never was a miss since the young woman, originally from La Foa by her mother and from Houaïlou by her father, had to be pushed there by her mother and her best friend. But once launched in the race for Miss New Caledonia, the 18-year-old student in a foreign languages ​​license gave her all. Sharing with pride its origins, “his crossbreeding“and her memories throughout her native island, today she hopes to be the spokesperson for Caledonian diversity.”My greatest victory would be to represent in my own way the face and the spirit of the young Kanak and Caledonian woman, between tradition and modernity.“, she said in a post on social networks.

To bring these values ​​to the national level, it will therefore be necessary for Emmy Chenin to win the precious Miss France scarf on December 11. The last Caledonian to wear it was Pascale Taurua in 1978, who finally gave it up after six months of reign. Thirty years later, Vahinerii Requillart was elected 1st runner-up in Miss France 2008 but since then, more New Caledonia in the top 5 of Miss France. A new challenge for Emmy Chenin.

♦ Miss Reunion: Dana Virin



Dana Virin is 22 years old from Sainte-Suzanne. This is where she says she dreamed since childhood of being part of the Miss France family. But her parents, very attached to traditions, she explains, did not push her to do so. “This year, I dared, I emancipated myself, says Dana Virin. Today I still dream, because I kept my child’s soul and I am still in awe of what is happening to me.“

A student in the banking sector, she wants to send this message of emancipation to all women “who do not dare to impose themselves and express themselves“. Dana Virin is also committed against violence against women, putting her notoriety at the service of the fight alongside the Reunionese police. At home for the miss’s trip which will take place on her island, she will have everything the leisure to show his iron will to the 28 other candidates before going to face the jury in Caen.

♦ Miss Tahiti: Tumateata Buisson



By becoming Miss Tahiti, Tumateata Buisson realized a dream, hers, but especially that of her mother, who died three years ago. It was to her that she paid tribute to her election, trusting her certainty to always have her mother by her side. “I’m sure she’s proud of me, I know she’s with me every day.“With her loved ones around her and in her heart, Tumateata Buisson is”determined to wear the colors of the fenua high“.

The young woman of 1.81 m does this on a daily basis since she is in charge of communication for Tahiti Tourisme and has been immersing herself from a very young age in the traditions of Polynesia, notably practicing Tahitian dance. Will Tumateata Buisson be able to convince the jury and the public like her predecessor Vaimalama Chaves did in 2019? Answer on December 11!