MisterMV Donation Goal ZEvent 2021, list of milestones – Breakflip

The Z Event 2021 is starting soon, with MisterMV returning again to participate in the event. What are the streamer’s donation goals for this year?

the Z Event is back in 2021 and will once again bring together many French-speaking streamers. About fifty streamers will indeed participate in the event in order to collect as many donations as possible for the association Action contre la Faim.

In order to motivate viewers to make donations, each streamer provides donation goals, which he will then have to honor. Among the participants, MisterMV will be there. He has not yet revealed his donation goals, but he will most certainly do so soon, since the Z Event begins on October 29, 2021.





The donation goals of MisterMV for the Z Event 2021

It will be possible to follow MisterMV in stream throughout the ZEvent weekend, and to see the progress of its various donation goals. While waiting to be able to participate in donations and help MisterMV to achieve its goals, remember that the Z Event 2021 will be held from October 29 to 31.