Moderna will have “three additional vaccines” in winter 2022

In an interview with Le Parisien, the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, explains that his laboratory is also working on a “two in one” vaccine capable of protecting both against influenza and Covid-19.

Moderna continues to develop its messenger RNA vaccine. In an interview with Parisian, the CEO of the pharmaceutical laboratory, Stéphane Bancel, explains that his teams are currently carrying out “clinical trials on three other vaccines” adapted to the variants of Covid-19: “one specific to Delta, another against Beta, the South African variant , and the last which is a combination of the two in one vial “.

Indeed, “scientists think that the most probable is that the Delta evolves by adding Beta mutations” with the risk “of having a more contagious and more deadly virus in the future”, adds the French leader.

If the booster vaccine is currently the same as that used for the first and second dose, “we will have three additional vaccines” in the winter of 2022 “and we will choose which one to use according to the strains circulating at this time. moment, “says Stéphane Bancel.





A “two-in-one” vaccine against influenza and Covid in preparation

According to him, “an annual reminder will be necessary for those over 50 and every two to three years for the youngest.” This is why Moderna is working on another “two in one” vaccine, capable of protecting both against influenza and against Covid-19. Its marketing is scheduled for 2023.

Still, the boss of the American laboratory expects the population to return to “a completely normal life” from the summer of 2022 “if people recall”. On the other hand, “the unvaccinated, them, will always run a risk”, he warns.

Beyond Covid-19, Moderna is betting particularly on the technique of messenger RNA, the company having “to date developed twenty-four programs” based on this technology, “and thirteen of them are vaccines. clinical stage against viruses such as Zika, Epstein-Barr, influenza, chikungunya “, while a clinical trial on AIDS should begin” in December “, assures Stéphane Bancel. Another trial deemed “very promising” was conducted against “the cytomegalovirus, the most serious infection in pregnancy and the leading cause of birth defects in babies,” he concludes.