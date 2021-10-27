Moscow denounces a “dangerous precedent” after the refusal of the Netherlands to return works of Crimea

Dutch courts have ruled that archaeological pieces on loan from Ukrainian authorities cannot be returned to Russia, which now controls the peninsula.

Russia on Wednesday denounced a “dangerous precedentAnd announced the opening of an investigation to estimate its damage after the decision of the Dutch justice to return to Ukraine archaeological treasures of Crimea disputed between Moscow and Kiev. “It is a very dangerous precedent which undermines trust between museum communities in different countries and calls into question the prospects for cooperation between museums in Russia and the Netherlands.Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. “We hoped until the last moment that the cultural realm, at least, would stay out of politics.“, She added, denouncing a decision”regrettable” and “politically motivated“.

Read alsoSnub for Moscow: Dutch justice orders the return to Ukraine of archaeological treasures from Crimea

The Russian Investigative Committee, in charge of the main criminal cases, for its part announced in a press release the opening of an investigation to “a proper assessment of the violation of Russian interests“In this case which has lasted since 2014. This procedure will be under the responsibility of its branch in Crimea and will aim to establish in collaboration with Russian diplomacy the circumstances”of no returnOf this archaeological treasure. The Russian Ministry of Culture denounced him a violation of international law.





The Amsterdam Court of Appeal on Tuesday ordered the return to Ukraine of a priceless collection of archaeological objects, loaned by Crimea to a museum in Amsterdam before the annexation of this peninsula by Moscow and retained from in the Netherlands. This rich collection, made up of nearly 2,000 objects dating from the second century AD until the early Middle Ages, had been temporarily transferred to the Allard Pierson museum by four Crimean museums shortly before the annexation of March 2014 by Russia. The four Crimean museums then took legal action to force the Allard Pierson Museum to return the collection.

In 2016, a Dutch court ruled that these objects should be returned to Ukraine, stressing that Crimea was not considered an autonomous state. Crimean museums appealed against this decision. The case could now be taken to the Supreme Court of the Netherlands.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday welcomed a “Victoire“And assured that his country”will recover the Crimea” also. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned him on Wednesday that such statements could have “Negative consequences“. The ruler of Crimea, Sergei Aksionov, assured that the Russian authorities will “do everything possible to bring the collection home“. Tuesday, he denounced a decision “scandalous, unfair and illegal“And questioned the”bias of European courts“.