MotoGP Misano-2 J3: dominated by Rossi, Dovizioso (Yamaha / 13) reveals Quartararo’s secret

Andrea Dovizioso is definitely not having an easy comeback, thus confirming with each of his outings on the track with the Yamaha Cal Crutchlow’s harsh prediction made about him. The Englishman promised the Italian that he will experience many complicated times and, indeed, the three-time vice-world champion is still far from his past splendor. After an encouraging performance in Austin, he hoped to continue his progress in his reunion with Misano. But he rather had the right to the cold shower, from testing in the rain to racing in the dry …

Andrea Dovizoso will have to cash this last meeting at Misano who did not give him solutions on the way to be traced with the Yamaha. He readily acknowledges this by commenting on the laborious thirteenth position obtained: ” it was a very difficult weekend as we struggled a lot in the wet and I wasn’t fast on Saturday either. I expected a little more in the race, not because of my starting position, but because of my speed. But the race didn’t go well from the start “. He adds : ” I didn’t understand much. I didn’t have a feeling from the start, I was struggling and therefore I was not fast “.

Sanctioned moreover by a long lapse, he also had to let his teammate slip away Valentino rossi… ” If the 2022 season were to start tomorrow, I’d be worried, but it’s not »He tries to reassure. However, after qualifying for 21st place, anonymous performances in the rain that was once an ally and this result outside the top 10, questions arise. Corn Dovizioso proposes another way of approaching his situation: ” I haven’t really improved this weekend, but we got through a few bad conditions and that can help us make some changes to the bike. Overall I’m not very happy with the weekend, but I expect the sensations in Portimão to improve “.

So we will see that at the beginning of November at Portugal. Remains that at Yamaha, there is a reference called Fabio Quartararo which showed that with this Yamaha M1, we could still become World Champion. The pilot of 35 years obviously recognizes the merits of his colleague from 22 years, even giving some details: ” he has achieved something special this year and is driving in a special way. Congratulations to him he’s been so consistent this year and I’m really happy for him “.





Dovizioso analyzes a Quartararo that amazes him

” On every track, in all conditions, in all temperatures, he always rides the same way: he brakes very late, but it’s really difficult to turn the bike the way he does. And that’s something he can easily do. In free practice, he manages to do 5-6 laps in the same way, without making too many mistakes. This is what allows him to progress session by session, to always start in the first two rows and to be consistent in all situations. He also did something crazy this year “.

“ He manages to make the most of the M1’s strengths, but he’s also very good at not pointing out his weaknesses. ” ended Dovizioso who thus becomes aware of the immense work that he still has to accomplish to bring himself to the level.

