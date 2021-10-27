MotoGP technique: The little details that made the difference on Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha M1

It had been 6 years since Yamaha won its last World Championship, with Jorge Lorenzo on its handlebars. Since last weekend, it is with Fabio Quartararo that they are finally back on top. After going through ups and downs, many technical improvements allowed the machine and its rider to reach the top.

Among the congratulations received by Fabio Quartararo for his title of MotoGP World Champion, there was one with a particular flavor. It comes from a Jorge Lorenzo who was since 2015 the last title in the category on a Yamaha.

Meanwhile, it’s been a tough road, with Iwata’s mark experiencing ups and downs along the way. They fought for race victories, suffered repeated baffles with rear grip, had front tire pressure issues, etc. There was even a public apology from Yamaha management in Austria in 2018.

Also, Yamaha went close to the wrong note and revised its range to return to the top. Hard work and persistence always pays off, and the little details have made a difference too.

Thus, Fabio Quartararo becomes the first French World Champion in the MotoGP category, what is more during one of the most difficult periods that the world has ever known.

It’s no secret that the road has been difficult for Yamaha in 2021 and since the last World Champion title obtained by Jorge Lorenzo in 2015, the brand in tune has experienced a long slump.

So let’s see exactly how they did it. How did the technical teams manage to turn their weaknesses in 2020 into their strengths in 2021? How did they overcome the lack of rear grip? How did they overcome the lack of power?

First, let’s focus on rear grip. Since the introduction of the Michelin era in the MotoGP class in 2016, to replace Bridgestone, Yamaha has suffered from grip inconsistencies at the rear. In some situations the grip is there, but in others it is not.

Yamaha’s rear grip problems are mainly present when exiting the corners. Over the years we have heard countless times that this M1 slips on a curved exit and that this has a negative effect on overall performance. Slipping creates excessive wear on the rear tire and as the rear tire wears, the slip increases. The problem is compounded by the original problem.

But Yamaha’s rear grip issues over the past few seasons have been inconsistent. In some conditions the bike performs great, with good rear grip, but in others all that grip that was there before seems to go away.

Cal Crutchlow, when he had the opportunity to test drive the M1 this year to take on his role as test pilot, said something interesting about this machine: he had never ridden a MotoGP class prototype with so much rear grip, but he also said he’s never had a machine with so much torque. This is a rather interesting observation because one wonders if the way of delivering torque could be at the origin of the problem.

One thing is for sure, Yamaha has certainly limited its rear grip issues in 2021 and found some much-needed consistency.

One of the solutions, which is also one of the flagship modifications on the 2021 version concerns the chassis, which seems coherent at least in the hands of Fabio Quartararo.

To understand what Yamaha has changed, you have to jump back and look at the machine used in 2019. This image of Valentino Rossi riding his handlebars shows that the frame has a section that has cutouts at the main beam. It is these cutouts that have obsessed Yamaha over the past few seasons as they sought to perfect their prototype.

This machine is also similar to the one Andrea Dovizioso has in hand for the end of the season, but also to the one Franco Morbidelli used last year and with which he still finished Vice-World Champion the year latest.

On the 2020 model of the M1, these cutouts have changed, in terms of their internal structure. It is this change that has made a huge difference in the behavior of the M1 model 2020 under certain conditions. This machine was incredibly fast in the right conditions, but almost impossible to ride in others. Whatever Yamaha seemed to try with the settings, in the days when they were struggling to regain rear grip, they never knew how to get there.

As the season progressed, it became evident that Yamaha was looking to step back to jump better. They said the plan for 2021 was for the prototype to look a lot more like 2019, as they hoped returning to a known and proven base would yield the answers they needed.

This is why on the prototype used by Fabio Quartararo in 2021, the cutouts look a lot like those of 2019. There are however some differences… we can see welds on the machine of 2019 which are not there on the one of 2021 but both designs share the same DNA.

And according to the results obtained this year, going back has paid off: Fabio Quartararo has been incredibly fast on all circuits this season and has shown a pace good enough to go for the victory or at least aim for the podium on almost all the circuits.

But in 2021, it wasn’t just rear grip that their new chassis helped improve.





Another big issue that Yamaha faced in 2020 was the soaring tire pressure in the race, in the event of a brawl in the peloton.

Indeed, several times in 2020, Yamaha riders found themselves suddenly plummeting in the standings during races without being able to do anything about it. Riding behind another rider caused their tire temperature and pressure to skyrocket, robbing them of the feeling they need to be confident with the front.

In 2021, the new chassis seemed to help counter this phenomenon which has appeared much less frequently, and Yamaha riders were actually able to fight in the peloton and ride carefree behind another rider.

This different front fender wasn’t used much in 2021, but it was called upon when needed and seemed to help. Its role was to promote air circulation around the tire, preventing it from overheating.

Perhaps Yamaha’s biggest drawback is its lack of top speed. But, oddly enough, thanks to an innovation from Ducati, Yamaha was able to reduce the damage in this area.

The Holeshot Device, which can be activated while riding (and in this case called Ride Height Device) allows the rider to lower the rear end of his motorcycle when exiting a bend. He alters the geometry of his machine, lowering the center of gravity, altering the force transmitted by the chain and thus allowing them to accelerate harder and exit the turn faster.

This was a key element for Yamaha in 2021 because it allowed them to try to break out of the bends to try to create just enough gap so that at the end of the straight line, the Ducati, KTM, Honda and Aprilia can no longer overtake them despite their higher top speed.

In this photo, the device is activated. The bike is like sitting on its rear wheel, with only a small space between the fairing and the rear wheel. There is even the link arm which allows it to be activated extended under the machine.

To better realize it, in this photo, Valentino Rossi is in the same turn but with the device disabled. The rear of his M1 is higher, in its normal position, and the link arm under the machine is hidden because it is not extended.

Another element that helped Yamaha at the start and allowed Fabio Quartararo to become World Champions was their Holeshot Device before. At the start of the season, when the Yamaha did not have one, the riders often lost several places from the start of the race because they could not get as good a start as the other bikes that did. But when the technical teams first fitted the M1 with this device at Mugello, things changed and all of a sudden they were able to achieve much more efficient starts, which saved the pilot from having to overtake pilots. who had passed them before the first corner.

This photo was taken in humid conditions, which do not seem favorable to the Yamaha. Indeed, during the 2021 season, the Yamaha was not too bad in fully wet conditions, but the riders really struggled in the half-wet / half-dry conditions, and this held true again this WE.

Their main rival for the 2021 season, Ducati, is incredibly efficient in wet conditions and on a dry track. Jack Miller attributes this to the GP21’s incredible grip, saying it gives them a great feeling in the wet immediately.

If Yamaha wants to fight again to be at the forefront and win the World Championship next season, one of the areas to work on is wet track conditions.

A first glimpse of the 2022 Yamaha M1 was seen on track at Misano this year, where Yamaha unveiled this prototype chassis. Visually there are a few small details that look different but the chassis is largely an evolution and not a revolution.

During his press conference, Fabio Quartararo described some areas for improvement for 2022. One was the feeling at the front, the other was to further improve the grip at the rear, he also mentioned more power and finally he put a lot of emphasis on performance in wet weather.

If Yamaha can improve in all of these areas, it will make it very difficult for anyone who wants to win the world crown next year.

So in 2021 not only did Yamaha work tirelessly to bring their bike back to the highest level, but Fabio Quartararo also worked tirelessly to do the same. While 2020 had not gone his way, his work with a sports psychologist kept his feet on the ground and made him a Champion.

Many have wondered if that day would come. His Moto3 career started so brilliantly but never lived up to what we thought he could do. Moto2 has not been easy either, but when this potential showed its face once again to Catalunya in 2018, Yamaha did not hesitate to sign it for 2019. Now Fabio Quaratararo and the Yamaha teams have proven to their detractors that they were wrong.

