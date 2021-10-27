MotoGP: The five major stages of the Quartararo title

Becoming a MotoGP world champion is far from an easy task. In the 21st century, only eight pilots have achieved this superhuman feat. Fabio Quartararo, now the greatest French driver of all time, is part of this caste. Let’s take a look back at the five moments that shaped his triumph.

1) Doha Grand Prix

The second round of the season, contested on the circuit of Losail, was full of surprises. “El diablo” had started the season very well (5th place), but in the shadow of his teammate’s performance Maverick Vinales. After a superb comeback, Fabio managed to win the race with the nose and beard of Johann zarco.

This victory is important for several reasons. First of all, this is his first for Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, but beyond that, he overcomes his demons from last year. Fabio appears more mature than ever and ready to do battle. By winning, the French warns the whole board. Now he is in second place overall with four units from Zarco.

2) Spanish Grand Prix

On paper, a 13th position isn’t a great result, you’ll agree. However, this performance – that’s the term – was essential in his ascent to the top. After leading the race with a masterful hand, considerably distancing the Ducatis, Fabio suddenly slows down. Mechanical failure? Electronic problem? Nay.

Suddenly Quartararo was seized with immense pain in his right arm, a characteristic symptom of compartment syndrome. His pace collapsed from lap to lap, until he crossed the 13th finish line. That day, staying on track and being overtaken without stopping required a foolproof mind. The soul of the champion, as we characterized it after race. This episode, as sad as it is, remains a turning point for the 2021 season.

3) French Grand Prix

It’s no secret that the wet and the changing conditions are not the strong point of Fabio Quartararo. This is, in part, what caused his fall in the rankings at the end of 2020. Yet any great champion must be able to face the whims of Mother Nature. The capricious weather at Le Mans did not spare the drivers in the World this year. To everyone’s surprise, “El diablo” is doing admirably well despite the profile of the weekend, and is on the podium at home.

The dark hours of 2020 are behind him. On top of that, Fabio sees himself inheriting first place in the provisional classification, just one point ahead Francesco Bagnaia. A new era, which began in Sarthe, is about to begin.

4) Italian Grand Prix





To win, you need losers. This simple but so cruel notion is nevertheless essential. The designated opponent of the official Yamaha was therefore Bagnaia, author of a very good start to the season (three podiums but still no victories). The Mugello circuit is special, this is the crowning event of the championship, the one to be won. Italians have always been keen to look good at home.

As soon as the lights go out, Pecco flies away and takes command. Authoritarian, he pushes a lot in front of Fabio, but makes an irreparable mistake. In Arrabiata 2, the official Ducati loses the front and all hope of containing the French at the same time. In a way “Lorenzo-esque”, Quarta ‘wins the Italian Grand Prix and sticks a 25-0 to its direct competitor in the championship.

This is, without a doubt, the turning point of the season. the “Momentum” has changed, and nothing seems to be able to stop Fabio. The mind of Bagnaia is logically affected, he who should especially not crack. Moreover, he will no longer be on the podium for four races and will have to wait until the second Austrian round to talk about him again.

5) Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna

52 points ahead, three rounds to go. First match point. Despite a disastrous qualification on an asphalt treacherous as possible (13th then 15th), Fabio is not under the pressure. Indeed, everything rests on the shoulders of Bagnaia, poleman for the fourth consecutive time. Under the threat of Marc Marquez, the Italian, at home again, must send perfect laps without flinching.

For his part, Fabio offers us a beautiful show, going up the competitors one by one, while not making the slightest mistake. Once in the right group, he manages to climb comfortably to 5th position, without being able to hope for better.

In a second, everything changes. In the break to the left next Curva del Carro, Pecco falls heavily, in the same way as Jack miller earlier. Miguel Oliveira had also fallen (forgotten by the realization), which propelled our third hero but it doesn’t matter: He was world champion no matter what, even without finishing.

This magnificent effort (perhaps his best race this year) concludes an exceptional season of consistency, control and mental strength. This promises a thrilling 2022 season with, hopefully, a return of the Marc Marquez that we love so much.

Photo: Michelin Motorsport