Nabilla violently pays EnjoyPhoenix on Twitter!

From a young age, Marie Lopez alias EnjoyPhoenix frequently publishes videos and other vlogs on the Youtube social network. It is also thanks to her activity on Youtube that she became known to the general public and is today one of the most powerful influencers of her generation. But obviously, EnjoyPhoenix does not appeal to everyone. Especially when it attacks reality TV candidates who have become influencers on social networks, like Nabilla or Maeva Ghennam. His last video speaks precisely of this subject: “From reality TV to influence: what are the real intentions of the candidates?”. On Twitter, Internet users’ opinions are mixed. “But she really has to stop with these shit videos, nobody cares and she gives herself a legitimacy and a seriousness that she does not have. She has no hindsight or professionalism to try to analyze this kind of subject “, judges one Internet user while another is also virulent:” #enjoyphoenix I can no longer support it. I had already unfollow her insta but her YouTube follows direct. Moral content burst on the ground while ‘she dipped her croutons in the soup more than once. You have no legitimacy sweetie. Think about your conversion “.





One thing is certain: Nabilla did not agree with the content of the latest EnjoyPhoenix video either. The star discovered in “Love is blind” (TF1) and “The Angels of reality TV (NRJ 12) did not fail to let it know on his Twitter account.” Condescension hello, I think I do not no longer supports people who think they are superior … Learn to renew yourself instead of rambling, innovate! And offer interesting content and above all we stop spitting in couscous! “, Estimated Nabilla. A tackle that should not please EnjoyPhoenix whose last Instagram story says:” Please, once again do not do not incite hatred. Don’t insult people. Think about the impact of your words “.

Condescension hello I think I support more people who think they are superior … learn to renew yourself instead of rambling, innovate! and offer interesting content and above all we stop spitting in couscous! https://t.co/O4Sos0lTv6 – Nabilla Vergara (@Nabilla) October 25, 2021

Writing

See also: “Dear book seller …”, treated as “poor girl”, Nabilla answers Eric Zemmour and it’s epic!