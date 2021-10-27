Namadia reveals why Jade wanted to quit the adventure after her elimination from the board

In a live on Instagram this October 27, Namadia returned to the strong reaction of Jade after her elimination from the board. He explained why she was ready to give up the game.
Namadia’s surprise elimination made an impression at the start of the 9th episode of Koh-Lanta: the Legend aired this October 26. The betrayal of Alix and Clémence does not pass, and even less that ofAlexandra who got along very well with Namadia. Jade and Laurent were always very happy. They had only one desire: to take their revenge. They were far from imagining that Namadia had just joined Coumba on the island of the banished and that he had a chance to return to the adventure during the orientation. Unfortunately, he failed to win against Coumba and is therefore the first to join the final jury.
Jade had foreseen the outcome of the fatal advice to Namadia
During a live on Instagram this October 27, Denis Brogniart questioned Namadia precisely on his first elimination during the council, and more precisely on the very strong reaction from Jade. The latter had even wanted abandon the adventure and leave Polynesia with its “sun”, as she nicknamed Namadia. The latter explained why his friend had reacted thus. “Jade, she took the fact that I was eliminated really badly because, in fact, she got along really well with Alexandra, so Jade said to herself: ‘I don’t know who she’s going to vote against but it won’t be Namadia’. Jade was expecting everyone except me “he began, before revealing:”Just before going to the council, Jade comes to see me and she says: ‘Listen Namadia, I can’t feel her Alix tonight, there is something unclear, come on let’s change! At worst we put Alexandra ‘“, reported the dad of five who refused his proposal. “Why do you want us to put Alexandra, I like her?“, he asked Jade who respected his choice.”In the end, it’s the person you had to vote against, who gets me out“, quipped the eliminated. An epilogue all the more painful for the adventurer.
The sequence in question can be found 15 minutes from the start of the video below.
Alexandra and Clémence eliminated, they will find Coumba on the island of the banished
As for the main adventure of this 9th episode, the ordeal of archery and broken arrows created some tensions. Sam lost in the final to Teheiura who chose him to share the reward (food, a nostalgia session for their best moments on the show, a night in a real bed and a phone call to their relatives). What to share a moment for two, very embarrassing, and which did not fail to react. During the immunity test, it was Ugo who imposed himself and recovered the totem. Conversely, Alexandra did not pass her test and finished last, synonymous withdirect elimination. She found herself on the island of the banished where she joined Coumba. On the camp, it seemed that the elimination of Alix was acquired… Until one last turn of events: Laurent decided to vote twice against Clémence to take revenge for the departure of Namadia and Alix returned his jacket, which has angered Internet users. The double winner of Koh Lanta has returned to the island of the banished and will therefore be opposed to Coumba next week!