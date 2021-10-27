Nearly 380 people have died taking a selfie since 2008, study finds

A Spanish epidemiological study has shown that 379 people have died taking pictures around the world since 2008, with a strong upward trend.

The number is sadly surprising. A Spanish epidemiological study, soon to be published in the Journal of Travel Medicine as indicated BFM TV, reveals that at least 379 people died while taking selfies between January 2008 and July 2021.

The study also indicates that since the start of 2021 there have been 31 fatal accidents of this type, marking a clear upward trend. Carried out by the iO Foundation, the scientists who wrote the study also show in detail that the majority of these deaths are due to falls (216 deaths out of the 379). Other main causes of death: means of transport (car accident, train accident, etc.) and drownings. Then come more unusual but no less dramatic accidents with incidents related to firearms (24) and electrocutions, and incidents related to attacks by wild animals (17).





The study also notes that in one in three cases the person was traveling, confirming that a large number of victims are tourists. India comes first with 100 deaths since 2008. Next come the United States (39) and Russia (33). “Part of the reason for India’s numbers is that many people in the country take selfies while sticking their bodies out of the window or door of trains», Explains Cristina Juesas, one of the co-signatories of the study to our colleagues in BFM TV. The researcher also notes that young people are more exposed to the risk of accidents, the average age of victims being 24.4 years. Of all the victims, 41% are young people under the age of 19.

The researchers compiled for this study all the events published in the press or in press releases since 2008, effectively excluding deaths not reported by the media.

