neither she “nor Eric Zemmour must be in the majority in the first round of the presidential election” 2022, warns Sacha Houlié

“Neither Eric Zemmour nor Marine Le Pen should be in the majority or even in the lead in the first round of the presidential election” 2022, the deputy La République en Marche (LREM) of Vienna, Sacha Houlié, alerted Tuesday, October 26 on franceinfo, while the candidate of the National Gathering is visiting Hungary, in particular to meet Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister. For the spokesperson for the LREM group in the National Assembly, these far-right speeches must bring the presidential party “to multiply [ses] strengths” to show that their projects represent “a ruin for our country” but also “a real disorganization of our society”.

franceinfo: After shots were fired on Monday evening against a crew of the Lyon anti-crime brigade, there was a controversy on Tuesday between the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin and the mayor of Lyon Grégory Doucet on the absence of video surveillance in the district concerned. Did the minister do the right thing to remind the mayor of Lyon of his responsibilities in this area?

This seems obvious to me because the competences are shared between the mayors and the State on the question of security and because it is a long-term debate that we have with green mayors. In Grenoble, for example, we asked the mayor to install video surveillance cameras. In Marseille, they were paid for by the state and were installed by the town hall. We also made the request in Poitiers, in the district where my office is located, which was set on fire. The state can pay for these cameras, so the town hall just has to make the decision. It is a question of policy on which one must be very precise. Do cameras prevent delinquency? No. Can they limit the areas of delinquency by allowing control and visualization of what is happening in certain areas? Yes. We put more police on the ground, we give them more equipment and more resources, but it is up to the mayors to give the authorization. It is a small step to take that does not require a lot of effort from them.





Marine Le Pen was received Tuesday in Budapest by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. What do you think of this meeting?

We are in an anti-model. What Marine Le Pen will boast is the kleptocracy, that is to say the grabbing of the wealth of the European Union by a small caste, that of Mr. Orban, including for the benefit of his family or the profit from businesses close to it. Everyone agrees to pocket the funds of the European Union but when it comes to criticizing it there are also a lot of people. Viktor Orban represents a decline in the rule of law on all fronts: press censorship, closure of the university which undermines academic freedom, anti-migrant policy with, on the other hand, aid from the European Union for this. subject, declining LGBT rights …

In France, are you worried that these ideas will flourish a few months before the presidential election?

There is a very strong ideological collusion between Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, who now act in stereo where before we were more in mono. This should lead us to increase our strength tenfold to show that what they are proposing is first of all a ruin for our country. It is then a real disorganization of our society since there will be a problem of controlling common borders, difficulties in terms of investment in our country and scenes like those we see in England. With Brexit, the military is forced to refuel fuel stations. For us, neither Eric Zemmour nor Marine Le Pen should be in the majority or even in the lead in the first round of the presidential election.