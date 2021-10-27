New Land Rover Range Rover (2021), bigger and better

The luxury SUV star is doing little new. The exterior styling is changing a bit and under the hood, customers can even opt for a 100% electric version.

In the luxury SUV market, the Land Rover Range Rover remains an iconic machine. Launched in 1970, it now passes to the fifth generation of model with an evolving style compared to the previous version. Still as statutory as ever, it has a sleek profile and a rear end with two black bands around the vertical lights. Its dimensions are still progressing, with a length of 5052 mm (or even 5252 mm in the long version). Now offering a seven-seater option, the competitor of the Mercedes GLE, BMW X5 and other Audi Q7 displays a very beautiful interior whose dashboard gives pride of place to digital.