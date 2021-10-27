New Land Rover Range Rover (2021), bigger and better

The luxury SUV star is doing little new. The exterior styling is changing a bit and under the hood, customers can even opt for a 100% electric version.
In the luxury SUV market, the Land Rover Range Rover remains an iconic machine. Launched in 1970, it now passes to the fifth generation of model with an evolving style compared to the previous version. Still as statutory as ever, it has a sleek profile and a rear end with two black bands around the vertical lights. Its dimensions are still progressing, with a length of 5052 mm (or even 5252 mm in the long version). Now offering a seven-seater option, the competitor of the Mercedes GLE, BMW X5 and other Audi Q7 displays a very beautiful interior whose dashboard gives pride of place to digital.
Under the hood, there will be something for everyone. Two 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder diesel, with a power of 250 and 350 horsepower, but also a 4.4-liter petrol V8 of 530 horsepower probably from the BMW catalog. The Range Rover will then gain two plug-in hybrid versions, as well as a fully electric version in 2024.
More upscale than ever
Capable of going as far as the best limousines on the market in terms of interior comfort and attention to rear passengers, the new Range Rover will cost more than € 120,000 at first price. Its tall versions will play on the field of Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes GLS Maybach and other Rolls-Royce Cullinan.