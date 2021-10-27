new revelations on the post-match, Solskjaer tried everything

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

A day in hell. On the occasion of the reception of Liverpool on behalf of the 9th day of the Premier League, Manchester United experienced one of the greatest humiliations in the history of the club by losing heavily 5-0 at home, with in particular a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah. A situation more than alarming for the Red Devils, and especially for their trainer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Pointed out, the Norwegian was already on an ejection seat, and it is not the result of Sunday that will comfort him in his situation.

A closed cloakroom

At the end of the meeting, and faced with the gravity of the moment, the former “Super-Sub” wanted to clear things up with his group, as revealed by the Manchester Evening News. Indeed, the technician retained his players for two hours in the locker room after the final whistle, reaffirming his confidence in them, remaining optimistic about the progress to be made. As a reminder, Manchester United have lost five of their last nine games in all competitions, and a busy schedule is ahead: Tottenham, Atalanta Bergamo, Manchester City or even Watford and Chelsea.



