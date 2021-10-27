News tip New World, how to play in PvP … while waiting for the return of the main PvP mode

Bugs have been common currency since the launch of New World on September 27th. Despite its great success with the community, the Amazon Game Studios MMO is also experiencing some turbulence. The game’s PvP mode is not left out and we explain the current situation to you.

What are New World’s PvP game modes?

Why was PvP Outpost Rush disabled in New World?

New World, the first MMO ofAmazon Game Studios has built a solid reputation in recent weeks. Even if its output was punctuated with server problems, queues and other bugs exploiting the flaws in the game, the medieval fantasy open world is a huge hit on the PC. New World transports you to the 17th century on the fictional island of Aeternum where many supernatural and inexplicable phenomena occur.

New World’s PvP mode is at the center of the debates in recent days. The MMO is one of the few games in its genre to actually spend time bringing this part of the game to life with different 1v1 or team modes. We explain below how to play PvP in New World :

To activate New World’s PvP mode, all you need to do is press the “U” key in one of the Shrines or in a neutral zone of the game. Activating it means that once outside this area, you can be attacked freely by other players in the game having also activated the PvP mode.

Although at first glance very disabling, activating PvP mode also comes with its significant advantages. Activating it brings you a 5% XP bonus which is a great way to level up quickly even if you also find yourself at the mercy of high level players. Dying under the blows of another player has the same consequences as in PvE : You respawn in the colony you last left or at a camp if there is one nearby.

What are New World’s PvP game modes?

In addition to the existing PvP in the world of Aeternum, New World has three distinct game modes that put its players in opposition :





Duels : to access Duel mode, just join a faction and reach level 10. These duels can be done one on one up to five on five. To provoke someone to a duel, just type “/ duel name” in the game chat.

Wars : This is New World’s most popular PvP game mode so far. War Mode allows you to start faction wars in 50v50 for control of a fort. One of the teams is supposed to attack the fort while the second is supposed to defend it. A winner is declared after 30 minutes of play.

Outpost Rush : this mode intervenes when you reach the end of the game since it is necessary be at level 60 to participate. The Outpost Rush is a 20v20 game mode very similar to the Wars mode of New World.

Why was PvP Outpost Rush disabled in New World?

In an official post on the New World forum this weekend, the developers have announced that they will have to deactivate the game’s Outpost Rush mode again. The mode had already been momentarily deactivated at the beginning of October due to bugs disabling for the gaming experience. For some players, the user interface had completely disappeared, while others were simply not considered to be in PvP and therefore invincible. Other bugs also have prevented some from leaving the mode at the end of a game.

Hi everyone, We wanted to bring you some Outpost Rush gameplay this weekend, and while thousands of you have enjoyed it, since we re-enabled the game mode, we have discovered other issues that prevent some players to have a good experience. For now, we’ve decided to turn Outpost Rush off again while we work on fixes to current issues. The Outpost Rush will return as soon as the issues have been corrected for affected players. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and we appreciate your patience and understanding.

Outpost Rush mode, although similar to Wars mode, has a special appeal which explains the scolding of New World fans. This game mode in 20v20 can be started at any time via your faction’s NPC, unlike other PvP modes that work through specific events.

The big peculiarity of the Outpost Rush are possible gains at the end of a game. This is the only mode in New World that allows you to win up to 450 Gold, Azoth, and an Equipment Box. Even if you lose this game you can win up to 350 gold coins. While gold in New World is in crisis, this injection into the game economy would be a boon for its balance.

For the time being, New World developers gave no indication on a quick return from the Outpost Rush. As long as most of the bugs have not been fixed, it is not realistic to expect a communication from Amazon Game Studios around the subject.

