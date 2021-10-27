News tip New World: You can be pretty much invincible, and that’s a problem, here’s how

The launch of New World has not been easy. Bugs, server and balance issues, the game developers are working hard to provide a smooth gaming experience. A new invincibility issue seems to affect the game and we detail it below.

The healer build poses a huge balancing issue in New World

Since its release on September 29, New World keeps experiencing new developments and twists. Between his server and balance problems, the short existence of the first MMO ofAmazon Game Studios hasn’t been a long quiet river so far.

A few days ago, a fix has been made to prevent players from exploiting the game’s invincibility bug in PvP. While we thought these balance issues were resolved for good, it seems that a new obstacle is emerging. The New World healer build is very effective, if not a bit too effective, and we explain why :

In New World, don’t expect to pick a class at the start of the game. The game is one of the few MMOs that does not offer classes at the start of your adventure. Instead, you just have to choose from the different features offered by the game: strength, dexterity, intelligence, concentration and form. Combined with this, mastery of weapons is also very important and the alliance of the two categories informally determine your class.





Each weapon has its tree of skills, talents and passives. The healer build built around the stick of life and focus is the main topic current imbalances between the different classes of New World. The stick of life determines your character’s healing field as his passive skills increase your life and that of your allies in combat.

In a video, the youtuber ItzTermx wanted to show how to combine the staff of life with heavy armor makes the build almost invincible and destroys the balance of New World:

We see a healer face three DPS players at the same time in PvP without receiving lethal damage. The healer himself doesn’t seem to do much damage, but his near invincibility is discouraging for other players which give the impression of striking in the void.

The balance of New World is therefore in question here. In addition to the apparent invincibility of this PvP build, PvE is also affected by this imbalance of the healer build. On an expedition, you don’t even need a healer and a tank anymore, since this character can perform both functions at the same time and heal his allies if needed. It is therefore possible to create a group with four DPS players who win boss fights very easily. Even though this trick takes time, it seems almost foolproof.

The community of players herself seems divided on the attitude to have in the face of this invincible build. Some see it only as a way to fully exploit the game mechanics of New World. Corn many are calling on Amazon Game Studios to make changes to avoid finding servers full of healers.

