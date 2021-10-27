Neymar thinks of the 2022 World Cup with Brazil “as if it were the last”

“I think the 2022 World Cup will be my last. I see her as the last one because I don’t know if I will be mentally strong enough to continue to manage my life as a footballer afterwards. “ In an interview for DAZN, Neymar had released these words which had the effect of a bomb in Brazil. The PSG star hinted at an international retirement in a little over a year, just 30 years old, after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
In an interview with his sponsor Red Bull, Neymar returned to his comments. “I said something, but people understood something different. I said that, yes, this will be my last World Cup and that I will face it in the best possible way. I will do my best to be there 100%. Because that’s how I go about it when I have a match. If there is a game tomorrow, this game for me is like the last of my life. So for this upcoming World Cup, I think about it like it’s the last for me because I don’t know how tomorrow will be and what can happen. “
“People understood a completely different thing”
The Brazilian international (115 caps) obviously has no intention of retiring from the international scene anytime soon. “When I said that it was a bit controversial, people were saying that I wanted to stop playing football and that I would quit the national team. People have understood a completely different thing. I wanted to say that I see it as if it was the last. Why ? Because we don’t know how tomorrow will be and what can happen. “ This should reassure the supporters of the Seleção.