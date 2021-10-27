Neymar thinks of the 2022 World Cup with Brazil “as if it were the last”

In an interview with his sponsor Red Bull, Neymar returned to his comments. “I said something, but people understood something different. I said that, yes, this will be my last World Cup and that I will face it in the best possible way. I will do my best to be there 100%. Because that’s how I go about it when I have a match. If there is a game tomorrow, this game for me is like the last of my life. So for this upcoming World Cup, I think about it like it’s the last for me because I don’t know how tomorrow will be and what can happen. “



