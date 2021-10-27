Neymar’s focus on his future

What follows after this advertisement

At 29, Neymar is at the heart of the questions. Transparent with Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian had granted an interview to DAZN last April in which he seriously questioned his international future. Words came out this month which had also cast doubt on the rest of his career.

“I think it’s my last World Cup. I see her as my last because I don’t know if I have the strength of mind to still take care of football. So I will do everything to appear well, everything to win with my country, to achieve my biggest dream since I was little. And I hope I can do it. “





Neymar calms things down

Since then, the Auriverde clan has come out of silence to put an end to rumors of spleen circulating around the number 10 in Paris. And in an interview with his sponsor Red Bull, Neymar took the opportunity to clear things up himself on this story. “I said something, but people understood something different. I said that, yes, this will be my last World Cup and that I will face it in the best possible way. I’ll do my best to be there 100% because it’s like I have a game the next day, that’s how I go about it. If there is a match tomorrow, this match for me, it’s as if it was the last of my life ”, he said, before concluding.

“So for this upcoming World Cup, I think about it like it’s the last one for me, because I don’t know how tomorrow will be and what can happen. When I said that it was a bit controversial, people were saying that I wanted to stop playing football and that I would quit the national team. People have understood a completely different thing. I wanted to say that I see it as if it was the last. Why ? Because we don’t know how tomorrow will be and what can happen. “ The case is closed.