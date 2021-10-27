Niantic and Nintendo make us walk by announcing the release of the Pikmin Bloom application – teller report

Available very soon on your iOS or Android device, Pikmin Bloom aims to promote walking, the real one. Not really intended for confined and teleworkers, Pikmin Bloom is therefore supposed to encourage walks or simply bring a little joy to daily journeys on foot, by counting each step taken by the user and by offering him to review his journey at the end of the day.

By tracing his path, the user helps to make flowers grow and to bring out more and more Pikmin, little creatures that feed on nectar from the various fruits that will be collected in the game. Well-nourished Pikmin will bloom and will leave petals which, once planted, will grow more and more flower paths on the user’s path.

Let us add that Pikmin Bloom will host a monthly community day, where players can walk around, plant and play with other people. More details will be communicated later on the account Twitter of the application. Free, it naturally includes in-app purchases.



