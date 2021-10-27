Nolwenn Leroy, his love for Benjamin Biolay, revelation about their relationship

Nolwenn Leroy has been making perfect love for ten years with Arnaud Clément, the father of her little Marin. But that does not prevent rumors from circulating about his love life. She would be “in love” with Benjamin Biolay.

This is the advertisement of the magazine “Intimité Dimanche”, which takes up a rumor already spread by France Dimanche.

They would never leave and would be united “by a rare bond”.

They collaborated for Brazil, Finistère, the last album of the future coach of The Voice.







The two stars have “indeed spent a lot of time together, do not leave each other day and night, to make this record,” reported France Dimanche.

And this, at a time when Arnaud Clément, is “in full transformation after having resigned from the vice-presidency of the French tennis federation.

The ethics committee considered “that some of his professional activities were” incompatible with (his) mandates “.

Nolwenn Leroy had the opportunity to confide in his relationship with Benjamin Biolay during an interview with Pure Charts, taken over by Intimité Dimanche. She is obviously not sentimental.

“I have always been a great admirer of his work as an actor, singer and musician. I respect him a lot. Benjamin Biolay is the boss of French song, in all that it has of beautiful and great. I was super honored, ”she said.

The chemistry between the two artists was evident.

