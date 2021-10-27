nothing works between Paul Pogba and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer!

What follows after this advertisement

The humiliation suffered by Manchester United against Liverpool at Old Trafford (0-5) will leave traces. Retained in office for the shock against Tottenham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is indeed increasingly contested. In any case, the Norwegian coach, despite his status as a club legend, has lost part of his locker room.

And obviously, Paul Pogba is one of those players who would no longer carry OGS in their hearts. Substitute at kick-off, the 2018 world champion did not stay long on the lawn since he received a red card after only a quarter of an hour of play, because of a tackle considered dangerous . But it’s the sequel that makes people talk today.





The Madrid press is in gear

According to Daily Mail, Pogba completely snubbed Solskjaer in the locker room. If he apologized to his teammates for his red card, the former Bianconero totally ignored his coach. Is this an angry reaction following the shock of OGS to start the match on the bench? Is this a deeper disagreement?

In Spain there is no doubt for AS. The Madrid newspaper claims that the Pogba case is becoming easier to manage for Real Madrid every day. Clearly, the scenario becomes ideal for the Casa Blanca. Free from any contract next June and cold with his trainer, Pogba will not be difficult to convince.