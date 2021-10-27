OL Groupe: A shortfall of 150 million due to the Covid crisis

A shortfall of 150 million euros resulting in a historic loss. The bill for the pandemic is heavy for OL Groupe, the listed holding company topping Olympique Lyonnais, which must shift its growth targets because of the Covid-19. With revenues down 35% to 177.4 million euros, the company chaired by Jean-Michel Aulas shows a net loss of 107 million euros for the 2020-2021 fiscal year ended in June, according to the results published Tuesday. A deficit almost tripled compared to that of the previous year, already affected by the health crisis.

Above all, gross operating income (EBITDA) is negative, at 33.9 million euros, “strongly impacted“by the effects of the pandemic: the matches behind closed doors last season and the lack of event activities (concerts, seminars, etc.) weighed on the ticket office (-94% over one year), according to OL Groupe. This operating loss is “a first“since OL Groupe has had the” Groupama Stadium “sports and events venue, which has diversified and boosted revenues since 2016, noted Thierry Sauvage, CEO, at a press conference on Tuesday.

“We had a very good dynamic before the Covid, we really set out to beat all the records before the epidemic“, underlined the leader. The group had raised its forecasts of growth in February 2020, one month before the first confinement in France. Twenty months later, OL Groupe still expects a turnover of 400-420 million euros. euros and an EBITDA of over 100 million, but with a one-year lag – i.e. at the end of the 2024-2025 financial year.





The loss of earnings linked to the effects “direct and indirect” of the pandemic includes the failure of Mediapro (Ligue 1 TV rights) in the fall of 2020 and OL’s non-participation in the Champions League last season. The club had not qualified at the end of the 2019-2020 championship, which was prematurely interrupted by confinement.

OL Groupe believes in the “resilience“of its economic model and,”with the return of the public“, in his chances of”leave as we imagined before the Covid“, asserted Thierry Sauvage.”Which seems to be going well for the moment, both in terms of ticketing, subscriptions, seminars that have resumed, partnerships“, added the leader. Without saying, however, if the results will return in the green on the current financial year.

Financial recovery includes qualifying for the Champions League at the end of the season. OL are currently 9th in Ligue 1, three points off the podium, and leading their group in the Europa League. Asked about the public aid received by the club, Thierry Sauvage quantified them at 10 million euros for fixed costs and three million for ticketing: amounts “quite weak“, according to him, “in relation to the importance of the industry and our turnover“.

