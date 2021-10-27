OM-PSG incidents: up to two years in prison and stadium bans

Half a dozen supporters arrested Sunday evening after incidents in front of the Vélodrome stadium on the sidelines of the OM-PSG meeting were sentenced to terms of up to two years in prison, all accompanied by stadium bans.
The first period of the match was marked by incidents in front of the Stade Vélodrome, when “Hundreds of people have tried to return” in the stadium despite the closed doors, requiring the intervention of the police, explained the Prefecture of Police on Sunday evening. Tear gas was fired and a commissioner was injured “In the face”.
21 people arrested
In total, 21 people had been arrested and 17 taken into police custody, prosecuted for degradation, rocket possession and violence or even insults or rebellions against the police. During the second half, a spectator also entered the field and approached Parisian Lionel Messi before being evacuated by several stewards.
Five defendants who admitted their participation in the incidents were tried on Monday. Three were sentenced to terms ranging from four months suspended to two years firm and the other two to fines. All were banned from the stadium for a year, said the Marseille prosecutor’s office.
A supporter sentenced to six months of house arrest
Among the other defendants, a 42-year-old man from Essonne and a member of the OM supporters’ club of the Winners was sentenced for “Rebellion” to six months of house arrest under electronic surveillance and one year of stadium ban. “My client had his ticket but he ended up at the wrong time in the wrong place”, pleaded his lawyer, Maître Arnaud Ibanez.
Another man was finally sentenced to 600 euros, including 300 suspended by a criminal order. Four other defendants benefited from an alternative procedure to prosecution with three reminders of the law and an obligation to follow a citizenship course. Another must be judged this Wednesday in immediate appearance, three others will be summoned later and two have benefited from a classification without follow-up.