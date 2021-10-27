On the sidelines of the Australian Open, local authorities will refuse unvaccinated players

The debate has not finished animating the world of tennis. Three months before the Australian Open (January 17), the State of Victoria, whose capital Melbourne will host the tournament, on Wednesday ruled out granting a special exemption to unvaccinated players …. Which could rule out of the competition the title holder and world number one, Novak Djokovic.
“We exclude unvaccinated people from pubs, cafes, restaurants and the MCG (Melbourne’s main cricket stadium) and all kinds of other events ”, recalled the Prime Minister of the State of Victoria, Daniel Andrews.
“We will not ask for an exemption. Therefore, the question is fundamentally resolved ”. This reminder from local authorities is a new episode in the vaccination soap opera. An email from the WTA, organizer of the women’s professional tour, which leaked earlier this week, suggested that players who had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus could participate in the tournament provided they respect a 14-day quarantine.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison then said unvaccinated players would be allowed to enter the country if they received an exemption, which the host state, Victoria, was to apply for on their behalf. But the state of Victoria has therefore ruled out this possibility. It is indeed the Australian federal government that controls the country’s borders and issues entry visas, but during the pandemic, state governments decided on their own entry conditions (quarantine, compulsory vaccination).
Djokovic, winner of the last three editions of the Australian Open and crowned a total of nine times in Melbourne, has in the past publicly taken a stand against vaccines and still refused to say whether he himself had been vaccinated against the vaccine. coronavirus.
On October 19, he hinted that he could skip the Australian tournament: “I don’t know if I’m going to go to Australia, I don’t know what’s going on. The situation is currently not good ”, declared the player in the Serbian press. According to the ATP and WTA, contacted by AFP, about 65% of players and more than 60% of female players are vaccinated.
For the 2021 edition of the Australian Open, scheduled for February instead of January, the players and their coaches had to observe a quarantine of two weeks in hotels, before being able to circulate freely. The spectator gauge had been set at 30,000 per day, or 50% of the capacity. During the tournament, a five-day lockdown was declared in the state of Victoria.