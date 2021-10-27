Orange suffers from declining revenues despite the increase in fiber subscriptions

Orange shows mixed performance. The incumbent, which unveils its results for the third quarter on Tuesday, posted a turnover down 0.4% to 10.5 billion euros. In France, its largest market, its revenues even fell by 4.1% to 4.48 billion euros! This decline comes as sales of fiber subscriptions are doing well. In France, the operator recorded 343,000 net sales in this segment. At group level, Orange has seen its fiber customer base reach 10.8 million loyal customers. She is “Up 25.5% over one year, driven in particular by France and Poland”, welcomes the group in its press release.

Why, then, does Orange suffer so much? The operator argues that the co-financing paid by the other operators concerning the deployment of fiber is decreasing. Which weighs on his accounts. In fact, to access Orange’s fiber network, in moderately dense areas in particular, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free have the choice of co-investing with the incumbent operator. According to Ramon Fernandez, the CFO of Orange, Bouygues Telecom and SFR carried out a “Catching up” on this front in the third quarter last year. This has, for a time, boosted the revenue from co-financing. This is what explains today, for the most part, the loss of turnover. Excluding co-financing, Orange specifies that France would have been in equilibrium, and that the operator’s overall sales would have even increased by 1.3%.

Spain still in difficulty

Spain is still a problem. Orange has seen its sales plummet by 4.4% in this market, which has plagued the group for more than two years. “The very big problem that we had in Spain is that we were too slow to adapt to an extremely brutal change, towards the middle and especially the bottom of the market”, explained Ramon Fernandez, the financial director of Orange, last April. Today, Stéphane Richard, the CEO of the group, wants to be optimistic.

“In Spain, if the market remains very fragmented and impacted by the health crisis, the trend in the turnover of retail services is improving quarter after quarter,” said the leader on Tuesday in a press release. This trend is also supported by positive commercial results with customer gains across all segments. The results are therefore encouraging, and while much remains to be done, we are fully mobilized in the execution of our turnaround strategy. “

Africa, the engine of growth

In addition to these difficulties, Orange is achieving solid results in Africa and the Middle East. Its sales rose sharply, by 12%, to 1.6 billion euros. ” The main driver of this growth is mobile, driven by data, which benefits from a continuous increase in the 4G customer base (+ 33.6% over one year), specifies the operator. For its part, Orange Money faces a more difficult competitive environment with an active customer base of 22.6 million, up 12.5% ​​over one year. “





Not enough, however, to reassure the markets. By mid-morning, the title of the operator fell 2.61% on the Paris Stock Exchange, to 9.35 euros. Investors continue to be extremely suspicious, even defiant, of Orange and more generally of the telecoms sector. Huge investments in fiber and 5G are viewed negatively by many as prices remain low amid still fierce competition.

Markets still so cautious

” It is a phenomenon which strikes all the telecom stocks, which underperform the stock market indices “, notes Ramon Fernandez. The leader castigates the short-term vision of investors, who, according to him, find it difficult to envision the way Orange “Prepare for the future” by investing in fiber, cybersecurity or banking. “We make strategic choices”, he adds, believing that the operator does not have to be “Piloted by the Stock Exchange”.

“Orange has the means to finance the development of Orange Bank on its own” (Paul de Leusse, Deputy CEO of Orange, in charge of financial services)