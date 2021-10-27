Osimhen Transfer and Tongya-Aké Exchange in the Eye of the Storm!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

The arrival of Victor Osimhen from Lille to Naples, for 70 million euros, has not finished talking. Eurosport journalist Guillaume Maillard-Pacini relays the Corriere della Ser, to indicate that the transfer of the Nigerian is one of the 62 transfers, made between 2019 and 2021, which are monitored by the Covisoc (Commission de vigilance sur les clubs de football).

The Aké – Tongya transfer also monitored

The Italian daily also evokes the exchange Marley Aké – Franco Tongyia, between Olympique de Marseille and Juventus Turin, at the end of January 2021. It is true that the Osimhen file is surprising when we know that ‘in exchange, LOSC bought four Napoli players for 20 million euros, who have never worn the Mastiff’s jersey. Gray areas remain to be clarified in these transfers.

On Victor’s transfer #Osimhen : “Four Napoli players left for #LOSC for 20M. Three returned to Italy, two in Serie D, one in C, another is still in Lille without ever playing ”

– GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) October 27, 2021