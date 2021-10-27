Osman Kavala, the anti-Erdogan at the heart of a diplomatic imbroglio

PORTRAIT – True antithesis of the Turkish president, the philanthropist languishes in prison for four years. The recent support given to him by several ambassadors almost cost them their posts.

His name almost sparked a major diplomatic crisis. On Saturday October 23, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel ten Western ambassadors, including those from France, Germany and the United States, for their support for Osman Kavala, a Turkish philanthropist imprisoned for four years in Istanbul. Finally, the head of state reversed his decision on Monday evening, declaring that diplomats had “retreated“And that they”will be more careful in the future“. In the meantime, Osman Kavala remains in prison, at least until November 26, when he will appear again. At the beginning of October, he had been kept in detention by an Istanbul court which had found “lack of new elements to set him free“.

Nothing, however, predestined Osman Kavala to spend long years in the shade. Born in Paris in 1957, “for medical reasons», As specified in Figaro his friend the Turkish political scientist Ahmet Insel, the young man quickly inherited