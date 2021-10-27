Our test of the new Audi RS3 Sportback: long life for the 5-cylinder engine!

The typical, cavernous groan of the five-cylinder in-line… All car lovers remember it, especially if they have seen in person – or in video – the evolutions of the terrifying Audi Quattro Sport of the time of Group B in rally. An unforgettable sound, capable of itself to make you fall for this RS3, and only the RS Q3 and Cupra Formentor VZ5, recently, can also have this unique architecture. A mechanism that enchants the ear from the lowest revs, and that the manufacturer with the rings has again worked with the RS exhaust (option at € 1,200) thanks to exhaust valves opening generously, and earlier and earlier, in the most sporty driving modes (Dynamic, and RS 3). All accompanied by suggestive rumbling while decelerating, and the sympathetic blow of gas when she retrogrades. The RS3 obviously offers a Launch Control function, just to try and check if it is indeed capable of accelerating 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.8 seconds! A hell of a “perf” which seems credible given the violence of the acceleration obtained with ease: just stop, apply the brake with your left foot, and accelerate fully. Launch Control lights up in the Virtual Cockpit, the 12.3-inch counter screen. Releasing the left pedal then releases the 400 hp and 500 Nm of torque from the 2.5 turbo battery at the right speed, so that everything goes to the ground. All-wheel drive handles perfectly with just a slight sway from the rear over the first few meters, a sign of a very close grip limit. The 5 cylinder howls up to 7000 rpm, the reports slam and the compact achieves shameful speeds in just five seconds. What anger!

A well-managed box in S mode

A violence that also impresses to overtake, a simple formality at the slightest straight line, but not without a little downside. Because if the S-Tronic gearbox is very fast upshifting and downshifting when braking, it is not very responsive in auto mode, when you crush the right pedal. To correct this, there are the paddles to switch to manual mode, but they are far too small and integral with the steering wheel, which is not practical when cornering. The right choice is therefore the S box mode activated by flicking backwards on the small console lever. At first this sportier mode makes its show in order to make it clear that you are in S, with gears kept too long and multiple downshifts and exaggerated at the slightest braking. But after a few minutes, everything is back to normal and the S-Tronic then ends up adapting to your driving. Same if it does not have the analytical finesse of a PDK from Porsche, this S-Tronic chooses most of the time the right gear at the right time. What to increase the pace by concentrating on the trajectories, especially as on the Greek roads chosen for the test it is necessary to drive “very clean” given the sometimes extremely variable adhesion of the bitumen, of which only the shiny aspect indicates that it will really slide.

The 5-cylinder in the Audi RS3 Sportback takes 7,000 rpm. © Audi

A rear transmission that changes everything

A feature that encourages caution at the wheel of an RS3 including the five in line, still heavier than a 4-cylinder despite the fact that it has an aluminum block since 2017 (previously cast iron block), has always resulted in a heavier, less agile and efficient front axle than a lighter S3 of 310 hp for example. Corn this third generation of A3s doped with steroids, like the VW Golf R, a secret boot to help you in these cases: a fully variable rear transmission, able to distribute the torque at will on each of the wheels. To achieve this result, the rear differential is removed, replaced by two piloted clutches, one for each wheel, capable of delivering on each side between 0 and 100% of the available torque. What to ensure a Torque Vectoring function favorable to agility in curves by accelerating the outer wheel, or stability by activating that of the interior. But also provide a locking differential effect to improve traction in a straight line, or stability under braking. The ultimate possibility being hidden in the “RS Torque Rear” mode sending a lot of torque to the rear (at least 50%) and cutting the ESP anti-slip. All this allows you to drift on the circuit, if talent follows! Funny, but probably little used, especially since the life of the tires does not exceed 5 minutes. Conversely, on the road and when the asphalt finally improves, we benefit from a front axle noticeably less “heavy” than on the previous generation, and a steering not too assisted in sports modes which allows you to feel the adhesion limit.





A foolproof grip

Thanks to the powerful and very wide front tires (the RS3 is one of the few to be equipped with wider tires in front than behind with 265/30 ZR 19, against 245/35 ZR 19 behind), you can enter really hard in the curves without a second thought. And it should be even better with the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick offered as an option from 2022 (€ 1,400) provided you heat them well and drive in the dry. But even without this artifice, the efficiency in curve impresses to the point that one deplores suddenly a lateral support of the seats a little tight. History repeats itself when exiting a bend: able to withstand full acceleration from the rope crossed, the chassis lowered by 10 mm and widens in front and behind – respectively +33 and +10 mm compared to the S3 – passes easily to the ground its 500 Nm of torque, showing just a slight oversteer of power easy to control at the wheel, something always gratifying for lovers of sporty driving. Especially since in RS modes, the ESP anti-slip, although still active, leaves enough freedom before acting gradually, without ever castrating the driver.

The bill is steep

Fortunately this RS3 brakes hard and for a long time, even with the standard steel discs equipped with six-piston front calipers (carbon-ceramic fronts at € 5,850 are not essential). And this debauchery of performance does not come at the expense of certain idea of ​​comfort, certainly firm since all the Silentblocs have been hardened but acceptable when it comes to welcoming the family on board, as long as the optional piloted suspension (€ 1,200) is part of the game. There are therefore some essential options to add to the € 69,300 for the RS3 Sportback (€ 70,700 in a sedan, less popular with us) without forgetting, among others, the leather upholstery, Matrix LED projectors, the head-up display, or even the Bang & Olufsen sound system if your heart (and especially the wallet) tells you. This ends up making a very big ticket, especially since you have to add a penalty of € 19,641. But if you hurry, you will save € 3,975 since its penalty will climb to € 23,616 in 2022. What to afford some great options …